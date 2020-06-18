With more than two weeks to go until the state’s first vote-by-mail primary election July 7, the Atlantic County Board of Elections has already received 12,800 completed ballots, while a mix-up has caused the post office to mistakenly return some filled-out ballots to voters.
That’s already more vote-by-mail ballots than the county elections board has processed in any past election, including general elections, and many times the number of any previous primary. If returns keep coming in at that rate, the elections board may find itself handling 50,000 ballots or more.
And a U.S. District Court order is requiring county Boards of Elections to be more lenient in accepting signatures. They also must notify voters when their votes are tentatively rejected for signature problems, and give them time to send back a form to verify their vote.
“In a way, it’s good New Jersey’s doing this with a primary, which is a smaller-scale election,” said John Froonjian, executive director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University. “Hopefully we will find what bugs there are, and can get them out of the system before the big one,” should the state have to have a mostly vote-by-mail presidential election in November.
The hotly contested Democratic primary in the 2nd Congressional District for the right to try to oust U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, is no doubt driving some of the voting volume, Froonjian said.
Atlantic County Board of Elections Chairperson Evelynn Caterson said it will be important to be able to contact voters as early as possible when signature problems arise, to give them plenty of time to return the required paperwork. She encouraged voters to return their completed ballots quickly to allow time for problems to be addressed.
Atlantic County Deputy Clerk Michael Sommers said Thursday some of the 107,000 vote-by-mail primary ballots his office sent out to registered Democrats and Republicans were filled out and mailed back to the county, but it appears postal workers fed them into machines incorrectly. That caused the machine to read the bar code for the voter’s address rather than the Board of Elections, Sommers said.
“It’s definitely a post office issue,” Sommers said. “The ballot design was preapproved by the post office.”
A U.S. Postal Service spokesperson said he would investigate the situation.
Cape May County Clerk Rita Fulginiti said her office sent out 44,146 ballots to registered voters in both parties, and 7,539 have been completed and received by the Board of Elections for processing.
“That’s not one of the things we’re experiencing,” Fulginiti said of postal problems. “We’re experiencing a heavy call volume. Voters are outraged that they have to vote by mail, and we are spending a lot of time speaking to individual voters.”
Atlantic County Superintendent of Elections Maureen Bugdon recommended people consider using one of the county’s five secure lock boxes if they are concerned about problems with the Postal Service.
Three of those lock boxes were installed by Thursday, county officials said. They are located at the Atlantic County Office Building, 1333 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City; Galloway Township Municipal Hall, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road; and the Hammonton Municipal Building at 100 Central Ave.
Drop boxes that will begin servicing voters by Monday will be at the Egg Harbor Township Municipal Hall, 3515 Bargaintown Road; and the Buena Vista Township Municipal Hall, 890 Harding Highway.
Every county must have five secure lock boxes set up for this election, per Gov. Phil Murphy’s orders. Murphy moved the primary to July 7 from June 2 and made it a mostly vote-by-mail election to avoid spreading the novel coronavirus. Each municipality will have one polling station open July 7, but machines will be available only for those with disabilities, Murphy said. Others who show up on Election Day will have to fill out paper provisional ballots.
Froonjian said the new rules on evaluating signatures will help minimize voter disenfranchisement.
“The way that I read it, it seemed like they are given a lot of leeway that if signatures are close they should accept them,” said Froonjian. “So if that cuts down on the number of rejected ballots, it will really help.”
National studies show about 1% of vote-by-mail ballots are rejected for a number of reasons, the most common being signature discrepancies, he said.
In the May special election, also mostly vote-by-mail, some of the 31 towns in New Jersey holding elections that day saw 10% rejection rates, Froonjian said, citing an analysis by NJ Spotlight.
Locally, Ocean City and Atlantic City held special elections in May, and in Ocean City the rejection rate was 2.8%, in Atlantic City 3.3%, Spotlight reported.
“Especially for the first-time mail voters, the process is really unfamiliar,” Froonjian said. “It could be they simply forget to sign or signed a little sloppy. ... Even if it’s 1%, that’s hundreds of voters in a district election who could be disenfranchised for a simple mistake.”
