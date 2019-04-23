Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo, White House counsel Don McGahn listens as Supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler lobbed a subpoena Monday demanding testimony and a range of documents from Don McGahn — the former White House counsel who was ordered by President Donald Trump to do “crazy” and possibly illegal “s--t,” according to special counsel Robert Mueller.
The subpoena comes days after the release of a redacted version of Mueller’s report, which featured extensive testimony from McGahn and stated that Trump once ordered the ex-White House counsel to fire the special counsel. McGahn refused the request and threatened to resign, prompting Trump to drop it, according to Mueller.
Nadler, D-N.Y., set a May 7 deadline for McGahn to turn over any records relating to such conversations as well as a laundry list of documents pertaining to former national security adviser Michael Flynn, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, among other individuals.
White House counsel Donald McGahn attends a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
In June 2017, according to the Mueller report, President Donald Trump directed Brigantine native and then-White House Counsel Don McGahn to call Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversaw the probe, and say Mueller must be ousted because he had conflicts of interest. McGahn refused, deciding he would rather resign than trigger a potential crisis akin to the Saturday Night Massacre of Watergate firings fame.
The New York Democrat also requested McGahn testify before the House Judiciary Committee on May 21.
An attorney for McGahn did not return a request for comment.
Nadler’s subpoena comes as House Democrats are seriously considering launching impeachment proceedings against Trump.
In his report, Mueller explicitly declined to exonerate Trump of obstruction of justice and suggested Congress pick up where he left off and possibly take action against the president’s “corrupt” use of power.
A number of Democrats interpreted Mueller’s punt as an implicit impeachment recommendation and are openly calling for removing Trump from office.
McGahn is a graduate of Holy Spirit High School in Absecon, and his parents, Donald Sr. and Noreen, live in Brigantine.
Don McGahn served as White House counsel from January 2017 to October 2018. McGahn previously was chairman of the Federal Election Commission and has worked for the law firm Jones Day and for President Donald Trump’s campaign.