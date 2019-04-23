House chairman issues subpoena to former White House lawyer

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler lobbed a subpoena Monday demanding testimony and a range of documents from Don McGahn — the former White House counsel who was ordered by President Donald Trump to do “crazy” and possibly illegal “s--t,” according to special counsel Robert Mueller.

The subpoena comes days after the release of a redacted version of Mueller’s report, which featured extensive testimony from McGahn and stated that Trump once ordered the ex-White House counsel to fire the special counsel. McGahn refused the request and threatened to resign, prompting Trump to drop it, according to Mueller.

Nadler, D-N.Y., set a May 7 deadline for McGahn to turn over any records relating to such conversations as well as a laundry list of documents pertaining to former national security adviser Michael Flynn, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, among other individuals.

The New York Democrat also requested McGahn testify before the House Judiciary Committee on May 21.

An attorney for McGahn did not return a request for comment.

Nadler’s subpoena comes as House Democrats are seriously considering launching impeachment proceedings against Trump.

In his report, Mueller explicitly declined to exonerate Trump of obstruction of justice and suggested Congress pick up where he left off and possibly take action against the president’s “corrupt” use of power.

A number of Democrats interpreted Mueller’s punt as an implicit impeachment recommendation and are openly calling for removing Trump from office.

McGahn is a graduate of Holy Spirit High School in Absecon, and his parents, Donald Sr. and Noreen, live in Brigantine.

Don McGahn served as White House counsel from January 2017 to October 2018. McGahn previously was chairman of the Federal Election Commission and has worked for the law firm Jones Day and for President Donald Trump’s campaign.

