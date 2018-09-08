HOUSE
Boosting Natural Gas Exports: The House on Sept. 6 passed, 260-146, a bill that would speed Department of Energy approval of company applications to export relatively small quantities of liquefied natural gas mainly to countries in South America, Central America and the Caribbean. This would codify a departmental regulation under which such applications are automatically approved if they are deemed compliant with environmental laws and certain other requirements. A yes vote was to send HR 4606 to the Senate.
Frank LoBiondo, R-2: YES
Tom MacArthur, R-3: YES
Curbs on Methane Emissions: The House on Sept. 6 defeated, 195-210, an amendment to HR 4606 (above) that sought to require export applications to show that the natural gas was produced using technology to minimize emissions of the greenhouse gas methane, a contributor to climate change, into the atmosphere. A yes vote was to adopt the amendment.
LoBiondo: YES
MacArthur: YES
Mandatory Student-Loan Counseling: Voting 406-4, the House on Sept. 5 passed a bill that would require parents and students taking part in student-loan programs to receive online counseling before signing up. In addition, students receiving loans and Pell grants would have to obtain annual online counseling. A yes vote was to send HR 1635 to the Senate.
LoBiondo: YES
MacArthur: YES
Specialized Veterans Counseling: Voting 187-224, the House on Sept. 5 defeated a Democratic bid to expand HR 1635 (above) to provide student-loan counseling tailored to veterans in recognition that their financial and family circumstances usually differ from those of younger students. A yes vote was to adopt the motion.
LoBiondo: NO
MacArthur: NO
Sharper Definition of Violent Crime: Voting 247-152, the House on Sept. 7 passed a bill (HR 6691) that would more precisely define what constitutes a violent crime in the U.S. criminal code while listing the violent crimes for which non-citizens — both undocumented immigrants and legal permanent residents — could be deported. The bill responds to a Supreme Court ruling in April, in Sessions v. Dimaya, that the law requiring the deportation of immigrants convicted of certain crimes of violence is so vague it is unconstitutional. Debate touched on the fact that the Republican leadership waited five months to bring a corrective measure to the floor, then did so without having held hearings on the far-reaching bill. A yes vote was to pass the bill.
LoBiondo: YES
MacArthur: YES
SENATE
Elad Roisman, Securities Regulator: The Senate on Sept. 5 confirmed, 85-14, Elad L. Roisman, 37, for a five-year term on the Securities and Exchange Commission. He had been chief counsel on the Senate Banking Committee, where he was involved in legislation that repealed parts of the Dodd-Frank financial-regulation law. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.
Robert Menendez, D: NO
Cory Booker, D: NO
