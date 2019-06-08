HOUSE
Legal atatus for dreamers: The House on June 4 voted, 237-187, to grant permanent legal status and a path to citizenship to as many as 2.1 million “dreamers” who were brought illegally to the United States as children. They would have to clear several hurdles to qualify. In addition, the bill would provide the same deportation protection and citizenship path to a few hundred thousand aliens who have been allowed to remain in the United States in recent decades for humanitarian reasons. A yes vote was to pass HR 6 over Republican arguments it was “amnesty.”
Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd: YES
Andy Kim, D-3rd: YES
Prohibitions on alien gang members: The House on June 4 defeated, 202-221, a Republican motion making it more difficult for undocumented gang members to use HR 6 (above) as a subterfuge for unlawfully obtaining permanent legal residency in the United States. A yes vote was to adopt the motion over Democratic arguments the bill already had ample safeguards against such chicanery.
Van Drew: YES
Kim: NO
$19.1 Billion disaster aid: Voting 354-58, the House on June 3 approved, $19.1 billion in aid to homeowners, farmers, businesses and other entities in at least 40 states and territories struck by natural disasters in recent years. In part, the bill includes $1.4 billion for Puerto Rico along with aid to repair storm damage at military bases and funding to mitigate the impact of future disasters in and near cities such as Houston. A yes vote was to send HR 2157 to President Trump.
Van Drew: YES
Kim: YES
SENATE
Andrew Saul, social security commissioner: Voting 77-16, the Senate on June 4 confirmed Andrew M. Saul, a partner in a family investment firm, for a six-year term as Social Security commissioner. A Republican Party fund-raiser and former congressional candidate, he helped oversee civil servants’ retirement plans under President George W. Bush and also served as vice chairman of the Metropolitan Transit Authority in New York City. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.
Robert Menendez, D: YES
Cory Booker, D: NO
Source: Voterama in Congress