HOUSE
$147 Billion Appropriations Bill: Voting 377-20, the House on Sept. 13 approved the conference report on a $147 billion fiscal 2019 appropriations bill for several departments and agencies, a measure that provides $86.5 billion for veterans’ programs including health care. The bill also provides $10.3 billion for construction at military bases and $4.8 billion for operating the legislative branch including a boost in funding to defend Capitol Hill against cyberattacks. A yes vote was to send HR 5895 to President Trump.
Frank LoBiondo, R-2: YES
Tom MacArthur, R-3: YES
SENATE
Charles Rettig, IRS Commissioner: Voting 64-33, the Senate on Sept. 12 confirmed Charles P. Rettig, 62, a tax attorney in private practice, for a five-year term as Internal Revenue Service commissioner. Opposition centered on a recent administration ruling that tax-exempt 501©(4) organizations no longer must disclose their donors to the IRS. Those “dark money” groups can spend unlimited amounts on issue advocacy not associated with specific candidates in federal, state and local elections. But they had been required to identify their donors in confidential Form 990 filings so that the IRS could detect illegal contributions to American elections from ineligible contributors, including Russians and other foreign nationals. A yes vote was to put Rettig in charge of administering and enforcing the federal tax code.
Robert Menendez, D: NO
Cory Booker, D: NO
$147 Billion Appropriations Bill: Voting 92-5, the Senate on Sept. 12 approved the conference report on HR 5895 (above). The $147 billion measure provides $44.6 billion for energy and water programs, including $4.4 billion for a revolving loan fund to help communities upgrade drinking-water systems. In addition, the bill increases budgets for mental health and suicide prevention programs for veterans and provides $454 million for addressing veterans’ opioids addiction. A yes vote was to approve the conference report.
Menendez: YES
Booker: YES
Source: Voterama in Congress