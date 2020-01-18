Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Sending impeachment articles to Senate: Voting 228-193, the House on Wednesday adopted a resolution sending to the Senate the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump the House approved Dec. 18. Minnesota Democrat Collin Peterson, who voted with Republicans in opposition, was the only member to break party ranks. The measure (H Res 798) also appointed seven House Democrats to make the case for impeachment in a Senate trial now underway. A yes vote was to adopt the resolution.
Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd: NO
Andy Kim, D-3rd: YES
Easing evidence standard for age discrimination: Voting 261-155, the House on Wednesday passed a bill (HR 1320) that would relax the standard of proof for plaintiffs to win lawsuits filed under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act of 1967. The law protects job applicants and employees against age-based bias in the workplace. Under a 2009 Supreme Court decision, plaintiffs must prove by a preponderance of the evidence that their age was the sole basis for an adverse employment decision. This bill would restore the law's original, less-restrictive standard under which plaintiffs must prove age was only a motivating factor — not the sole factor — behind the decision. A yes vote was to pass the bill.
Van Drew: YES
Kim: YES
Blocking GOP rule on student loans: Voting 231-180, the House on Thursday nullified a new Trump administration rule that would offer potential debt relief to certain students defrauded by their college in obtaining a federal education loan but quash Obama-era "borrower defense" protections for students enrolled in for-profit colleges. The measure (HJ Res 76) was sponsored by Democrats. The Trump rule would apply to defrauded students at private and public institutions as well as for-profit colleges but would help far fewer students than the Obama rule because of stricter eligibility standards for obtaining relief. A yes vote was to adopt the resolution.
Van Drew: YES
Kim: YES
SENATE
Setting new rules for North American trade: Voting 89-10, the Senate on Thursday passed a bill (HR 5430) giving final congressional approval to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which would replace the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement as the framework for commerce among the three countries. The agreement requires Mexico to guarantee workers the right to join unions and engage in collective bargaining; authorizes fast-track probes of labor violations in Mexico and factory-specific penalties when transgressions are found; gives U.S. dairy and poultry farmers more access to Canadian markets; raises environmental standards but does not address climate change; sets wage requirements that benefit U.S. and Canadian auto factories over Mexico's; and protects internet companies against liability for their users' content. A yes vote was to send the bill to Trump.
Robert Menendez, D: YES
Cory Booker, D: NO
Confirming Peter Gaynor as FEMA chief: Voting 81-8, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed Peter T. Gaynor as administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, where he had been deputy administrator and then acting administrator between October 2018 and March 2019. Gaynor, the director of the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency between 2015-18, is a 26-year Marine Corps veteran who served in Iraq. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.
Menendez: NO
Booker: Not voting
Source: Voterama in Congress
