HOUSE
Gun background checks: Voting 240-190, the House on Feb. 27 expanded FBI background checks of prospective gun buyers by extending the requirement to transactions on the internet and between private parties at venues including gun shows and parking lots. Now, only licensed dealers must run buyers’ personal information through the National Instant Criminal Background Check System. A yes vote was to send HR 8 to the Senate.
Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd: YES
Andy Kim, D-3rd: YES
Checks on undocumented immigrants: Voting 220-209, the House on Feb. 27 adopted a GOP-sponsored measure under which undocumented immigrants who fail FBI-conducted gun background checks must be reported to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). A yes vote was to add the requirement to HR 8 (above)
Van Drew: YES
Kim: YES
More time for background checks: Voting 228-198, the House on Feb. 28 passed a bill that would increase from three business days to 20 business days the maximum time firearms sales can be deferred in cases where background checks have not yet been completed. A yes vote was to send the bill (HR 1112) to the Senate.
Van Drew: YES
Kim: YES
Domestic violence exemption: The House on Feb. 28 defeated, 194-232, a GOP-sponsored motion that sought to exempt victims of domestic violence from the delays of up to 20 business days that HR 1112 (above) would require for prospective gun purchases awaiting the outcome of FBI background checks. A yes vote was to adopt the motion.
Van Drew: YES
Kim: NO
Nullification of border emergency: The House on Feb. 26 voted, 245-182, to nullify a national emergency President Trump declared in an effort to secure funding for a wall on the southwest border. Trump invoked the emergency after Congress denied his request for at least $5.7 billion in fiscal 2019 for wall construction on the U.S.-Mexico border. A yes vote was to send the measure to the Senate for a vote to occur within 18 days.
Van Drew: YES
Kim: YES
SENATE
Infants born in failed abortions: The Senate on Feb. 25 failed, 53-44, to reach 60 votes for advancing a bill (S 311) that would set criminal penalties for health care providers including doctors who fail to meet specified levels of medical care for infants who survive failed late-term abortions. A yes vote was to advance S 311.
Robert Menendez, D: NO
Cory Booker, D: NO
Andrew Wheeler, EPA chief: The Senate on Feb. 28 confirmed, 52-47, Andrew Wheeler as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. A former coal lobbyist, Wheeler had served as acting administrator after replacing former EPA head Scott Pruitt last July. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.
Menendez: NO
Booker: NO
Source: Voterama in Congress