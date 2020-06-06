AP News Digest 7 a.m.

Demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd as they gather Wednesday, June 3, 2020, on the East side of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

 Jacquelyn Martin

Confirming Voice of America chief: Voting 53-38, the Senate on Thursday confirmed conservative documentary filmmaker Michael Pack to lead the U.S. Agency for Global Media, which oversees the Voice of America, Radio Free Europe, Radio Free Asia and other services that report news about America and global developments to foreign audiences. President Donald Trump has criticized the VOA for its coverage of China, Russia and his administration, prompting Democrats to warn that Pack will seek to infuse propaganda into the VOA's typically independent and unbiased coverage. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.

Robert Menendez, D: NO

Cory Booker, D: NO

Confirming coronavirus inspector general: Voting 51-40, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed associate White House counsel Brian D. Miller as the chief watchdog over the administration's distribution of trillions of dollars in coronavirus relief funds. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a letter that Miller's closeness to Trump disqualifies him to independently oversee huge pandemic expenditures under White House control. But the Senate conducted no floor debate on his nomination to become special inspector general for pandemic recovery. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.

Menendez: NO

Booker: NO

Confirming deputy undersecretary at Pentagon: Voting 78-18, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed Dr. James H. Anderson as deputy undersecretary of defense for policy, a civilian post that involves helping to devise and execute national-security, nuclear-deterrence and missile-defense strategies, among other duties. He had been an assistant defense secretary overseeing several areas of military policy. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.

Menendez: YES

Booker: NO

Source: Richard Thomas, Voterama in Congress

Tags

Editorial Clerk

I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.

Load comments