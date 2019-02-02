HOUSE
Advisory statement on government shutdowns: Voting 249-163, the House on Jan. 30 failed to reach a two-thirds majority needed to adopt a non-binding resolution (HJ Res 79) that denounced the recent government shutdown and called upon political leaders to stop using shutdowns as a negotiating strategy. Sponsored by Democrats, the measure was backed by all 228 Democrats who voted and opposed by 163 of the 184 Republicans who voted. Some Republicans called it an unfair swipe at President Trump. A yes vote was to adopt the resolution.
Jeff Van Drew, D-2: YES
Andy Kim, D-3: YES
2.6 percent pay raise for civil servants: The House on Jan. 30 authorized, 259-161, a 2.6 percent pay raise for federal civilian employees in 2019, matching the increase for military personnel in 2019. The bill would effectively nullify an order by President Trump to freeze civil servants’ pay during the budget year. A yes vote was to send HR 790 to the Senate.
Van Drew: YES
Kim: YES
Pay denial for sexual misconduct: Voting 206-216, the House on Jan. 30 defeated a Republican bid to deny the 2.6 percent pay raise in HR 790 (above) to any federal civilian employee disciplined under law for sexual misconduct. A yes vote was to adopt the motion over Democratic protests it was a “slander” against civil servants.
Van Drew: YES
Kim: YES
Pay increase for IRS workers: Voting 243-183, the House on Jan. 30 amended HR 790 (above) to ensure that its pay raise would apply to a category of up to 40 provisional Internal Revenue Service employees who fill certain critical posts for terms of up to four years. A yes vote was to adopt the amendment.
Van Drew: YES
Kim: YES
SENATE
GOP rebuke of troop withdrawals: Voting 68-23, the Senate on Jan. 31 advanced an amendment by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., that would rebuke President Trump over his plans to withdraw large numbers of U.S. troops from Syria and possibly Afghanistan as well. Trump said “we have defeated ISIS in Syria” in announcing the Syrian pullout. Democrats cast nearly all of the votes against the measure, arguing it could be construed by the administration as an authorization to use military force against countries in the Middle East including Iran. The non-binding amendment was offered to a foreign policy bill (S 1) that remained in debate. A yes vote was to advance the amendment.
Robert Menendez, D: YES
Cory Booker, D: NO
Source: Voterama in Congress