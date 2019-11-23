Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Preventing workplace violence at hospitals: Voting 251-158, the House on Thursday passed a bill (HR 1309) directing the Department of Labor to issue a rule designed to reduce workplace violence at medical facilities including hospitals, nursing homes and outpatient clinics, where attacks occur far more frequently than in the overall workplace. The rule would also apply to social services facilities including vocational-rehabilitation and child day-care services. The bill directs the Occupational Health and Safety Administration to put the rule in operation within two years of the law's enactment. A yes vote was to pass the bill.
Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd: YES
Andy Kim, D-3rd: YES
Faulting Democrats' legislative priorities: Voting 222-188, the House on Thursday effectively killed a Republican motion to HR 1309 (above) asserting that Democrats were wrongly "prioritizing impeachment of the president' over advancing measures to fund the Pentagon, lower prescription-drug prices, secure the southwestern border and approve the pending United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement on free trade. On this vote, the House sustained a point of order raised by Democrats that the GOP motion was not germane to the substance of bill and therefore out of order. A yes vote was in opposition to the motion.
Van Drew: YES
Kim: YES
Approving agency funding through Dec. 20: Voting 231-192, the House on Tuesday approved stopgap appropriations (HR 3055) to fund the government at fiscal 2019 levels between Thursday and Dec. 20, giving negotiators more time to seek agreement on a regular, full-year budget for fiscal 2020, which began about seven weeks ago. One sticking point is President Trump's request, opposed by Democrats, for $9 billion in Department of Homeland Security funding for a border wall. Along with averting a government shutdown, the bill adds money to ensure a "fair and accurate" 2020 Census, respond to an Ebola-virus outbreak in Africa and fund a 3.1% military pay raise that took effect Oct. 1. A yes vote was to pass the bill.
Van Drew: YES
Kim: YES
SENATE
Sending stopgap bill to President Trump: Voting 74-20, the Senate on Thursday joined the House (above) in passing a bill (HR 3055) that would fund agencies on a stopgap basis from Nov. 21 through Dec. 20. In addition to its funding authority, the bill keeps the Export-Import Bank in operation until Dec. 20 and extends until March 15 certain Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act anti-terrorism provisions that otherwise would expire Dec. 15. A yes vote was to send the bill to President Trump, who signed it into law.
Robert Menendez, D: YES
Cory Booker, D: Not voting
Shifting $12 billion to infrastructure projects: Voting 73-20, the Senate on Thursday tabled (killed) an amendment to HR 3055 (above) that sought to cut 1% from fiscal 2019 agency budgets and allocate the $12 billion savings to road, bridge and water projects funded by the Highway Trust Fund and Environmental Protection Agency. The across-the-board cut would be inflicted retroactively on all domestic, military and foreign-affairs accounts on the discretionary-spending side of the federal budget. A yes vote was in opposition to the amendment.
Menendez: YES
Booker: Not voting
Source: Voterama in Congress
I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.
