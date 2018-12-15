HOUSE
Five-Year farm bill: The House on Dec. 12 voted, 369-47, to extend farm, nutrition and anti-hunger programs for five years at a projected cost of $87 billion annually. The bill (HR 2) would renew the federal sugar and food stamps programs without major changes; subsidize crop insurance; promote agricultural sales abroad and provide price supports for growers of commodities including corn, soybeans, wheat, cotton and rice. A yes vote was to send the bill to President Trump for his signature.
Frank LoBiondo, R-2nd: YES
Tom MacArthur, R-3rd: YES
SENATE
U.S. withdrawal from Yemen war: Voting 56-41, the Senate on Dec. 13 adopted a measure (SJ Res 54) that would require the administration to end U.S. military support of a Saudi-led coalition waging war against Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen unless Congress authorizes the action under the 1973 War Powers Act. A yes vote was to send the withdrawal measure to the House.
Robert Menendez, D: YES
Cory Booker, D: YES
Holding Crown Prince responsible, rebuking Trump: On a non-record vote, the Senate on Dec. 13 adopted a resolution (SJ Res 69) holding Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia responsible for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2. The measure was a rebuke to President Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who have declined to pin blame on the crown prince despite a Central Intelligence Agency assessment that he oversaw the torture and murder of the Saudi dissident and Washington Post columnist. There was no debate directly on the resolution, and it was adopted unanimously.
IRS ‘dark money’ scrutiny: Voting 50-49, the Senate on Dec. 12 adopted a measure (SJ Res 64) that would nullify a Trump administration rule making it more difficult for the IRS to police the sources of so-called “dark money” flowing into the American political system. The six-months-old rule repealed a longstanding requirement that nonprofit groups with tax-exempt status under Section 501C of the tax code disclose their donors to the IRS (but not the public) so the agency can check for illegal activity such as spending by foreign corporations and governments to influence U.S. elections. A yes vote was to send the nullification measure to the House.
Menendez: YES
Booker: YES
Five-Year farm bill: The Senate on Dec. 11 passed, 87-13, a five-year bill (HR 2) that would extend the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (food stamps) and child nutrition programs without major changes; designate industrial hemp as an agricultural commodity; fund rural development including broadband expansion; address mental health and opioid addiction in rural America and fund bioenergy programs and organic farming research. A yes vote was to send the farm and anti-hunger bill to the House.
Menendez: YES
Booker: YES
Jason Muzinich, deputy Treasury secretary: Voting 55-44, the Senate on Dec. 11 confirmed Jason G. Muzinich, 41, as deputy Treasury secretary. A Treasury employee since early 2017, he helped draft the $1.4 billion in business and personal tax cuts enacted last year by Congress. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.
Menendez: NO
Booker: NO
Jonathan Kobes, federal appeals judge: Voting 51-50, with Vice President Mike Pence casting the deciding vote, the Senate on Dec. 11 confirmed Jonathan A. Kobes, 41, for a seat on the St. Louis-based 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. He received approval despite the American Bar Association rating him “not qualified” because he lacks “knowledge of the law, or ability to write about complex matters in a clear and cogent manner — qualities that are essential for a Circuit Court judge.” A yes vote was to confirm the nominee, who worked most recently as counsel to GOP Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota.
Menendez: NO
Booker: NO
Source: Voterama in Congress