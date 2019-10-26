Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Unmasking shell company owners: The House on Oct. 22 voted 249-173 to require small corporations and limited liability firms to identify their true owners to a Treasury Department unit that combats money laundering by criminals including terrorists and drug lords. Because anonymously financed shell corporations tend to be relatively small operations, the bill is directed mainly at U.S.-based companies with fewer than 20 full-time employees and annual sales or gross receipts under $5 million. A yes vote was to pass HR 2513 over GOP objections it would invade small business owners' privacy rights.
Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd: NO
Andy Kim, D-3rd: YES
Requiring subpoenas to access database: The House on Oct. 22 defeated, 197-224, a Republican bid to require law enforcement to obtain a court-issued subpoena to gain access to ownership information collected by the Treasury Department under HR 2513 (above). The information consists of the beneficial, or actual, owner's name, address, date of birth and driver's license or other government ID number. Law enforcement could tap into the Treasury database only as part of an ongoing investigation, and a civil liberties unit would oversee their actions. A yes vote was to adopt the motion.
Van Drew: YES
Kim: NO
Combating foreign election interference: Voting 227-181, the House on Oct. 23 passed a bill (HR 4617) that would require U.S. political campaigns to inform law enforcement when they receive offers of foreign assistance; close loopholes that allow illegal foreign funds to enter the American electoral system; require sponsors of political advertising on the internet to identify themselves in the ad, just as they must do in commercials run on broadcast channels, and empower the U.S. attorney general to help combat foreign interference in state and local elections when non-federal officials fail to do so. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.
Van Drew: YES
Kim: YES
Protecting state and local elections: Voting 180-231, the House on Oct. 23 defeated an amendment that sought to remove from HR 4617 (above) a provision authorizing the U.S. attorney general to correct the spread of false information about state and local elections — including misstatements of voting dates, times and places — if non-federal authorities have failed to do so. A yes vote was to adopt the amendment.
Van Drew: NO
Kim: NO
Attempting to censure Rep. Adam Schiff: Voting 218-185, the House on Oct. 21 blocked a GOP measure to formally censure Rep. Adam Schiff, a California Democrat who chairs the Select Committee on Intelligence, for what Republicans said were missteps including misleading statements in his direction of the House's impeachment inquiry into President Trump. A yes vote was in opposition to censuring Schiff.
Van Drew: YES
Kim: YES
SENATE
Capping state and local property tax deductions: Voting 43-52, the Senate on Oct. 23 turned back a Democratic attempt to allow states to offer residents a way to circumvent the $10,000 limit on deductions of state and local income and property taxes on federal returns. Republicans included the cap in their 2017 tax-cut law, a move seen as targeting upper-income areas that tend to levy high taxes and vote Democratic. To allow their taxpayers to stay within the $10,000 limit without seeing their overall tax bills jump, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have allowed residents to make federally deductible charitable contributions to public-improvement funds, then receive credits against their state tax obligations as a trade-off. But the IRS issued a regulation to prohibit the tactic, extending the general rule that taxpayers cannot deduct charitable contributions for which they receive something in return. On the vote reported here, the Senate defeated a resolution (SJ Res 50) aimed at killing the IRS rule. A yes vote was to adopt the resolution.
Robert Menendez, D: YES
Cory Booker, D: YES
Source: Voterama in Congress
I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.
