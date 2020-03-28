Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., left, and Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., right, leave Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, March 27, 2020. Massie attempted to slow action on a rescue package. Despite his effort, the House, acting with exceptional resolve in an extraordinary time, rushed President Donald Trump a $2.2 trillion rescue package Friday, tossing a life preserver to a U.S. economy and health care system left flailing by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)