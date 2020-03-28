GOP's Massie outrages House, Trump by seeking to stall vote

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., left, and Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., right, leave Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, March 27, 2020. Massie attempted to slow action on a rescue package. Despite his effort, the House, acting with exceptional resolve in an extraordinary time, rushed President Donald Trump a $2.2 trillion rescue package Friday, tossing a life preserver to a U.S. economy and health care system left flailing by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

 Susan Walsh

HOUSE

Approving $2.2 billion to confront pandemic: On a nonrecord voice vote, the House on Friday approved a $2.2 trillion rescue package to cushion the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on U.S. workers, families, businesses and medical caregivers. The bill would, in part, deliver $150 billion to benefit hospital facilities and staffs along with one-time payments of $1,200 to individuals and $2,400 to couples plus $500 per child up to specified earning levels. A yes vote was to send HR 748 to President Donald Trump, who signed it into law.

SENATE

Marshaling $2.2 trillion against coronavirus: The Senate on Wednesday voted 96-0 to marshal $2.2 trillion in coming months against the nationwide spread of the coronavirus. The bill would promptly deliver cash to households while funding forgivable loans to tens of thousands of small businesses, rescue payments to potentially hundreds of large corporations and $600 weekly in extra jobless pay over four months to millions of laid-off workers. A yes vote was to send HR 748 (above) to the House.

Robert Menendez, D: YES

Cory Booker, D: YES

Declining to trim jobless benefits: The Senate on Wednesday turned back, 48-48, a GOP-sponsored attempt to prohibit individuals from temporarily receiving jobless payments in excess of their salary. In states with relatively high benefits, an extra $600 per week in HR 748 (above) could result in individuals receiving total jobless payments over four months at least $2,000 higher than their likely salary over the same period. A yes vote was to adopt the amendment.

Menendez: NO

Booker: NO

Source: Richard Thomas, Voterama in Congress

Tags

Editorial Clerk

I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.

Load comments