Defunding Planned Parenthood: Voting 45-48, the Senate on Aug. 23 failed to advance an amendment that sought to delete $400 million in Planned Parenthood funding from a fiscal 2019 appropriations bill (HR 6157, below). Abortions account for about 3 percent of the reproductive-care services delivered by Planned Parenthood at its 600 nationwide clinics. They are not federally funded in keeping with a 1976 law -- the Hyde Amendment -- that prohibits the use of taxpayer money to pay for abortions except in cases of rape or incest or to save the life of the mother. But critics say the federal funding is misguided because it indirectly supports abortion procedures. A yes vote was to remove Planned Parenthood funding from the bill.
Robert Menendez, D: NO
Cory Booker, D: NO
$854 Billion Appropriations Bill: Voting 85-7, the Senate on Aug. 23 approved an $854 billion catchall appropriations bill (HR 6157) that would provide $675 billion for the Department of Defense, $90.1 billion for the Department of Health and Human Services, $71.4 billion for the Department of Education, $12.1 billion for the Department of Labor and nearly $6 billion for other agencies and programs in fiscal 2019. A yes vote was to send the bill to conference with the House.
VOTE S-2 slugged SPENDING
Menendez: YES
Booker: YES
Suicide Prevention Hotline: By a unanimous vote of 95-0, the Senate on Aug. 21 adopted an amendment to HR 6157 (above) that would increase the 2019 budget for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline by $2.8 million or about 4 percent. Funded by all levels of government and other sources, the hotline is a nationwide network of crisis centers that provides 24/7 confidential support to persons in emotional distress. A yes vote backed the funding increase.
Menendez: YES
Booker: YES
Source: Voterama in Congress