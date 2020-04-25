House
Overseeing trillions in coronavirus spending: Voting 212-182, the House on Thursday adopted a resolution (H Res 938) that would create a special committee armed with subpoena power to oversee the administration’s distribution of coronavirus relief funding, expected to top $3 trillion this year. The panel also will examine any private-sector price gouging. A yes vote was to establish the House Select Committee on the Coronavirus Crisis.
Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd: NO
Andy Kim, D-3rd: YES
Approving $484 billion in coronavirus relief: Voting 388-5, the House on Thursday approved a $484 billion package to help hospitals, small businesses, farms and other recipients cope with economic misfortune over the next few months of the coronavirus pandemic. In part, the bill (HR 266) would provide $321 billion for refunding the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses; $75 billion for medical providers including hospitals and $25 billion for state-level coronavirus testing. The bill would require an administration strategy for the large-scale, nationwide COVID-19 testing deemed necessary for sustained economic recovery.
Van Drew: YES
Kim: YES
Source: Richard Thomas, Voterama in Congress
