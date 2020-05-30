HOUSE
Plugging holes in paycheck protection: Voting 417-1, the House on Thursday passed a bill (HR 7010) that would change the Paycheck Protection Program to correct deficiencies uncovered since it was enacted March 27 to help companies with fewer than 500 employees stay in business and retain workers during the novel coronavirus pandemic. In part, the bill would ease deadlines and terms companies must meet to have their PPP loans converted to grants. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.
Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd: YES
Andy Kim, D-3rd: YES
Requiring transparency in coronavirus funding: Voting 269-147, the House on Thursday failed to reach a two-thirds majority needed to pass a bill (HR 6782) that would require the Small Business Administration to set up a publicly accessible database of recipients of Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Assistance loans over $2 million and their number of employees. The database also would have to enumerate companies receiving SBA coronavirus aid that are owned by women, minorities and veterans. A yes vote was to pass the bill.
Van Drew: YES
Kim: YES
Extending domestic surveillance authority: Voting 284-122, the House on Thursday sent a five-year extension (HR 6172) of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act to conference with the Senate. The House had been poised to send the bill to President Donald Trump on a bipartisan vote. But Republicans abruptly withdrew support after Trump asked them to do so for reasons related to the FBI's use of FISA warrants to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign. So House Democrats arranged this vote to send the bill to additional negotiations with the Senate. The bill would renew FISA provisions related to domestic surveillance that require periodic congressional renewal because of their clash with civil liberties. A yes vote was to send the bill to a House-Senate conference.
Van Drew: NO
Kim: NO
Source: Richard Thomas, Voterama in Congress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.