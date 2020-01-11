Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Asserting congressional control over war with Iran: The House on Thursday voted 224-194 to require the administration to obtain advance congressional approval for military actions against Iran or its proxy forces except when there is an imminent threat to the United States, its armed forces or its territories. The measure (H Con Res 83) invoked the 1973 War Powers Resolution, which asserts the power of Congress to declare war under Article I of the Constitution. Under the Vietnam-era law, presidents must notify Congress within 48 hours when they send the U.S. military into combat, then withdraw the forces within a specified period unless Congress has declared war against the enemy or otherwise authorized the action. Democrats said the measure will have privileged status in the Senate and be eligible for passage by a majority vote there. But Republicans called it non-binding. A yes vote was to send the measure to the Senate.
Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd: NO
Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
Regulating cancer-linked 'PFAS' chemicals: Voting 247-159, the House on Friday passed a bill (HR 535) that would give the Environmental Protection Agency one year to designate a class of chemicals known as "PFAS" for coverage by the federal Superfund law, which requires abandoned toxic sites to be cleaned up and imposes retroactive legal liability on those responsible for the pollution. The designation would require cleanup actions near scores of military bases and manufacturing sites throughout the United States where PFAS compounds have leached into groundwater and drinking water. Cancer-linked PFAS compounds are used in the manufacture of firefighting foam used at airports and military installations as well as nonstick cookware; personal-care products including floss and makeup; household items including paints and stains; water-repellent clothing and carpeting; and other everyday products. A yes vote was to pass the bill.
Van Drew: YES
Kim: YES
Protecting 'unborn child' From PFAS: Voting 187-219, the House on Friday defeated a Republican motion specifying that "the unborn child" be included in the "vulnerable populations" protected from PFAS in HR 535 (above) sections concerning the Safe Drinking Water Act. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., said the act "already identifies pregnant women as an at-risk group. However, there are two people at risk, the pregnant woman and the unborn child." But Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., called the motion unnecessary because the bill sufficiently protects vulnerable populations. A yes vote was to adopt the motion.
Van Drew: YES
Kim: NO
SENATE
Small Business Administrator Jovita Carranza: Voting 86-5, the Senate on Jan. 6 confirmed Jovita Carranza, the U.S. treasurer since June 2017, as administrator of the Small Business Administration, replacing Linda McMahon, who resigned in April 2019. After a career of nearly three decades with UPS, Carranza served as deputy SBA administrator under President George W. Bush from 2006-09. Carranza, 71, was raised in Chicago as the child of immigrants from Mexico. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.
Robert Menendez, D: YES
Cory Booker, D: Not voting
Source: Voterama in Congress.
PLAYGROUND
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
PARTMAYOR_VAN_DREW.50948
VANDREW
VANDREW.65161
VANDREW
TWOPARTY.22000
MV-PROTEST
VANDREW
INAUGURAL.71713
VANDREW.74938
AIRPORT.81689
MARINA.76442
1STDISTRICT.68606
BABBOTT
WWGRANTS
LEVOY
WWGRANTS
SUBWAYCARS.76454
WWGRANTS
TAXPROTEST
AIRPORT.81684
FARMS.82454
Fisheries
WELCOME
VANDREW.65164
FREESWEAR.54159
South Jersey Indian Association donated to Community FoodBank
I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.