HOUSE
Citizenship question on census: Voting 192-240, the House on June 20 defeated a Republican effort to fund the Trump administration’s proposed addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 census. The amendment was offered to a $690.4 billion spending package (HR 3055) for fiscal 2020 that remained in debate at week’s end. The Supreme Court is now weighing the constitutionality of a citizenship question, which critics say is a partisan tactic to deter undocumented aliens from taking part in the census. Under the Constitution, the decennial census is required to count all persons living in the United States. A yes vote was to adopt the GOP amendment.
Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd: NO
Andy Kim, D-3rd: NO
$983 billion spending package: Voting 226-203, the House on June 19 approved a $982.8 billion package consisting of four of the 12 appropriations bills that will fund government operations in fiscal 2020. One part of the bill (HR 2740) funds a $690.2 billion Pentagon budget while repealing the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force and prohibiting the diversion of military funds to wall construction on the southwest border. A yes vote was to pass HR 2740.
Van Drew: YES
Kim: YES
Checks on warrantless spying: Voting 175-253, the House on June 18 refused to expand protections to keep the telecommunications of innocent Americans from being inadvertently gathered and stored under Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. The amendment sought to withhold funding to administer Section 702 next fiscal year unless the government takes additional steps to prevent violations of Americans’ Fourth Amendment privacy rights in warrantless intelligence sweeps targeting foreigners. A yes vote was to adopt the amendment to HR 2740 (above).
Van Drew: NO
Kim: NO
Funding to combat global warming: Voting 174-251, the House on June 18 defeated a GOP-sponsored amendment that sought to prohibit funding in HR 2740 (above) to support the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. With 195 signatory nations including the United States, the convention, or treaty, is the governing authority for international efforts such as the 2015 Paris Agreement to slow the rate of global warming. The convention has set a goal of limiting the planet’s temperature rise to 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. A yes vote was to prohibit funding to address climate change.
Van Drew: NO
Kim: NO
SENATE
Blocking Arms to Saudi Arabia: Voting 53-45, the Senate on June 20 adopted a measure (SJ Res 36) that would disapprove of billions of dollars in planned and ongoing U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia and its allies in the Middle East for use in a Saudi-led war against Iranian-backed forces in Yemen. Congress voted this year to end U.S. involvement in the Yemen war, but President Trump successfully vetoed the measure. A yes vote was to block the arms sales.
Robert Menendez, D: YES
Cory Booker, D: YES
