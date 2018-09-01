SENATE
Richard Clarida, Federal Reserve Vice Chair: Voting 69-26, the Senate on Aug. 28 confirmed Richard A. Clarida, a managing director of the investment firm PIMCO, to a 14-year term on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors and four-year term as vice chairman. Three of the seven positions on the Fed board remain unfilled after the addition of Clarida. A yes vote was to confirm Clarida.
Robert Menendez, D: NO
Cory Booker, D: NO
Lynn Johnson, Assistant HHS Secretary: The Senate on Aug. 28 confirmed, 67-28, Lynn A. Johnson as assistant secretary for family support at the Department of Health and Human Services. She will oversee the Office of Refugee Resettlement, which is now attempting to reunify hundreds of migrant children and parents separated at the southern border under the administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.
Menendez: NO
Booker: NO
Joseph Hunt, Civil Litigation Chief: Voting 72-23, the Senate on Aug. 28 confirmed Joseph H. Hunt, a former chief of staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, to lead the Civil Division of the Department of Justice, a 1,100-lawyer unit that litigates cases on behalf of more than 100 government agencies. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.
Menendez: NO
Booker: NO
Isabel Patelunas, Assistant Treasury Secretary: Voting 75-20, the Senate on Aug. 28 confirmed Isabel M. Patelunas, a 29-year CIA employee, as assistant secretary for intelligence and analysis at the Department of the Treasury. She will direct a post-9/11 unit that tracks the international flow of money as it affects American security, helping, for example, to administer U.S. economic sanctions and disrupt the financing of terrorist organizations and drug cartels. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.
Menendez: NO
Booker: NO
Source: Voterama in Congress