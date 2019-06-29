HOUSE
Protecting U.S. election security: The House on June 27 passed, 225-184, a Democratic bill (HR 2722) that would authorize a $600 million, multi-year program to bolster state and local voting systems against attacks by adversaries including Russia. In return for federal grants, authorities would be required to start converting vulnerable, aging electronic voting machines to ones using paper ballots, which could be verified by voters on the spot and audited by election officials. The bill also requires voting infrastructure to be manufactured in the United States and sold from a list of vendors certified by the Department of Homeland Security. A yes vote was to pass HR 2722.
Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd: YES
Andy Kim, D-3rd: YES
Dispute over ballot drop-off laws: Voting 189-220, the House on June 27 defeated a Republican motion to HR 2722 (above) targeting state ballot drop-off laws, which allow homebound voters to designate a helper to personally deliver their absentee ballot to election officials. The motion required a state’s chief election officer to inform the Federal Election Commission whenever a foreign national is chosen as the helper. A yes vote was to adopt the motion.
Van Drew: YES
Kim: NO
$4.5 Billion for Southwest border: The House on June 25 approved, 230-195, a $4.5 billion emergency package to address an immigration influx and humanitarian crisis on the southwest border. Drafted by Democrats, the bill excluded funding of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) policies for dealing with individuals seeking asylum in the United States. But the House later shelved this measure and, instead, sent President Trump a Senate-passed version of HR 3401 (below) that funded both humanitarian needs and his immigration-enforcement policies. A yes vote was to pass the bill.
Van Drew: YES
Kim: YES
$383 billion Spending Package: Voting 227-194, the House on June 25 approved a $383.3 billion package consisting of five of the 12 appropriations bills that will fund the government in fiscal 2020. Veterans’ health care received the largest share at $80.4 billion. A yes vote was to pass HR 3055.
Van Drew: YES
Kim: YES
Hiring more immigration judges: Voting 201-220, the House on June 25 defeated a Republican motion to add $75 million to HR 3055 (above) for hiring more immigration judges and expanding courtroom capacity. The funds were to be taken from the 2020 census budget. The underlying bill already provided $110 million over 2019 levels to address a backlog of 800,000 immigration cases, many of which involve asylum seekers from Central America or persons who have overstayed their visas or entered the United States illegally. A yes vote was to adopt the motion.
Van Drew: YES
Kim: NO
SENATE
$4.5 billion for Southwest border: Voting 84-8, the Senate on June 26 approved $4.5 billion in emergency appropriations to help agencies cope with an influx of migrants seeking asylum on the southwest border. The bill included funding of enforcement measures along with humanitarian aid directed largely at unaccompanied children. A yes vote was to send HR 3401 to the House.
Robert Menendez, D: NO
Cory Booker, D: NOT VOTING
$750 billion for military: Voting 86-8, the Senate on June 27 approved a $750 billion military budget for fiscal 2020 that includes $75.9 billion for combat overseas and $57 billion-plus for active-duty and retiree health care. The bill would establish a United States Space Force within the Air Force; set a 3.1 percent pay raise for uniformed personnel; authorize $10 billion for procuring 94 fifth-generation Joint Strike Fighter aircraft; expand and modernize the U.S. nuclear arsenal; fund programs for military victims of sexual assault and replace $3.6 billion President Trump diverted from military accounts to wall construction. A yes vote was to pass the bill.
Menendez: YES
Booker: NO
Source: Voterama in Congress