HOUSE
Criminal justice revamp: The House on Dec. 20 voted 358-36 to revamp the federal system of criminal justice by steps such as easing mandatory-minimum sentencing rules, improving rehabilitation, reducing recidivism and setting more humane incarceration rules for the 183,000 individuals behind federal bars. A yes vote was to send the bill (S 756) to President Donald Trump for his signature.
Frank LoBiondo, R-2nd: YES
Tom MacArthur, R-3rd: YES
Republican tax package: The House on Dec. 20 voted 220-183 to repeal certain Affordable Care Act taxes, correct drafting errors in the 2017 tax-cut law, provide one-time tax relief to victims of natural disasters this year in 14 states and territories and make other GOP-sponsored changes to the tax code. The bill would add at least $50 billion to the national debt because it is not paid for. A yes vote was to send HR 88 to the Senate, where it was dead on arrival.
LoBiondo: YES
MacArthur: YES
Budget dispute over wall funding: Voting 217 for and 185 against, the House on Dec. 20 sent the Senate a short-term government-funding bill (HR 695) that includes $5.7 billion requested by Trump for construction of a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. Democrats voted unanimously against the bill because of the wall expenditure. The bill wraps together seven fiscal 2019 appropriations bills totaling about $250 billion to fund agencies including the Department of Homeland Security between Dec. 22-Feb. 8. Congress already has passed the other five basic appropriations bills for 2019, which total $845 billion and fund the departments of Defense, Education, Labor and Health and Human Services.
LoBiondo: YES
MacArthur: YES
SENATE
Criminal justice revamp: The Senate on Dec. 18 passed, 87-12, a bill (S 756, above) that would give federal judges more discretion to set sentences, reduce mandatory-minimum terms for nonviolent drug offenders and remove lingering disparities in sentences for crack-cocaine vs. powder-cocaine offenders, among other changes to the federal criminal-justice system. A yes vote was to send the bill to the House.
Robert Menendez, D: YES
Cory Booker, D: YES
Source: Voterama in Congress