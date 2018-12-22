The Latest: Pence at Capitol for shutdown talks with Schumer

Vice President Mike Pence, second from left, departs with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, and incoming White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney as they depart for the night without a bill that would pay for President Donald Trump's border wall and avert a partial government shutdown, on Capitol Hill, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

 The Associated Press

HOUSE

Criminal justice revamp: The House on Dec. 20 voted 358-36 to revamp the federal system of criminal justice by steps such as easing mandatory-minimum sentencing rules, improving rehabilitation, reducing recidivism and setting more humane incarceration rules for the 183,000 individuals behind federal bars. A yes vote was to send the bill (S 756) to President Donald Trump for his signature.

Frank LoBiondo, R-2nd: YES

Tom MacArthur, R-3rd: YES

Republican tax package: The House on Dec. 20 voted 220-183 to repeal certain Affordable Care Act taxes, correct drafting errors in the 2017 tax-cut law, provide one-time tax relief to victims of natural disasters this year in 14 states and territories and make other GOP-sponsored changes to the tax code. The bill would add at least $50 billion to the national debt because it is not paid for. A yes vote was to send HR 88 to the Senate, where it was dead on arrival.

LoBiondo: YES

MacArthur: YES

Budget dispute over wall funding: Voting 217 for and 185 against, the House on Dec. 20 sent the Senate a short-term government-funding bill (HR 695) that includes $5.7 billion requested by Trump for construction of a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. Democrats voted unanimously against the bill because of the wall expenditure. The bill wraps together seven fiscal 2019 appropriations bills totaling about $250 billion to fund agencies including the Department of Homeland Security between Dec. 22-Feb. 8. Congress already has passed the other five basic appropriations bills for 2019, which total $845 billion and fund the departments of Defense, Education, Labor and Health and Human Services.

LoBiondo: YES

MacArthur: YES

SENATE

Criminal justice revamp: The Senate on Dec. 18 passed, 87-12, a bill (S 756, above) that would give federal judges more discretion to set sentences, reduce mandatory-minimum terms for nonviolent drug offenders and remove lingering disparities in sentences for crack-cocaine vs. powder-cocaine offenders, among other changes to the federal criminal-justice system. A yes vote was to send the bill to the House.

Robert Menendez, D: YES

Cory Booker, D: YES

Source: Voterama in Congress

