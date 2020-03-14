HOUSE
Renewing surveillance authority for five years: Voting 278-136, the House on Wednesday approved a five-year extension (HR 6172) of three sections of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act that require periodic congressional renewal because of their direct or potential clash with Americans' civil liberties. One section allows law enforcement to place roving wiretaps on homegrown or foreign terrorist suspects moving about the United States, and another permits government surveillance on U.S. soil of foreign "lone wolf" suspects not linked to terrorist organizations. Under the third section, the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court can authorize forever-secret FBI searches of library, bookstore and business records in the United States if the agency shows "reasonable grounds" the targeted information is vital to an ongoing domestic probe of specifically defined foreign-sponsored threats to national security. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.
Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd: NO
Andy Kim, D-3rd: NO
Asserting congressional control over war with Iran: The House on Wednesday voted 227-186 to require the administration to obtain advance congressional approval for military actions against Iran or its proxy forces except when there is an imminent threat to the United States, its armed forces or its territories. The measure invokes the 1973 War Powers Resolution, which asserts the power of Congress to declare war under Article I of the Constitution. Under that Vietnam-era law, presidents must notify Congress within 48 hours when they send the U.S. military into combat, then withdraw the forces within a specified period unless Congress has authorized the action. A yes vote was to send SJ Res 68 to President Trump, who says he will veto it.
Van Drew: NO
Kim: YES
SENATE
Killing administration rule on student-loan forgiveness: Voting 53-42, the Senate on Wednesday joined the House in nullifying a Trump administration rule on debt-forgiveness sought by more than 200,000 federal student-loan borrowers who allege their school fraudulently misrepresented the quality of education they would receive. The borrowers' claims have been lodged mainly against for-profit schools such as ITT Technical Institute and Corinthian Colleges that abruptly went out of business, leaving them with steep debt but no degree and curtailed earning power. Critics said the Trump rule would provide debt forgiveness to only 3% of claimants. But Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said in congressional testimony it would correct the "blanket forgiveness" of an Obama administration rule it replaced. The new rule bars class-action lawsuits against schools and requires claims to be adjudicated one by one by mandatory arbitration rather than in open court, with borrowers prohibited from appealing the decision. The rule sets a standard of evidence requiring borrowers to prove the fraud was intentional. A yes vote was to send HJ Res 76 to the White House.
Robert Menendez, D: YES
Cory Booker, D: YES
Source: Richard Thomas, Voterama in Congress
