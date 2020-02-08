Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Opposing block grants for Medicaid: Voting 223-190, the House on Thursday condemned a Trump administration plan to scale back Medicaid's traditional status as an entitlement program in which all individuals who meet certain income or disability criteria receive guaranteed access to defined standards of health care. The measure (H Res 826) was nonbinding. Under proposed Department of Health and Human Services regulations, states could choose to shift some of their Medicaid offerings to a block-grant program with caps put on funding levels and access to care determined by discretionary state policies rather than federally set requirements. The proposed conversion would mainly affect the Affordable Care Act's Medicaid expansion. A yes vote was to oppose the plan. (H Res 826)
Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd: NO
Andy Kim, D-3rd: YES
Expanding labor laws and worker rights: Voting 224-194, the House on Thursday passed a bill (HR 2474) that would amend U.S. labor laws and regulations to expand union membership and strengthen employee rights to bargain for better pay, benefits and working conditions. In part, the bill would establish the right to organize as a civil right enforceable in federal court; make it difficult for employers to classify "gig economy" workers as independent contractors to prevent them from joining unions; enable employees to file class-action lawsuits over working conditions; establish a mediation and arbitration process to guide initial contract negotiations between newly formed unions and companies; effectively void state right-to-work laws; and require employers to provide detailed employee information to union organizers. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.
Van Drew: YES
Kim: YES
Preserving right-to-work laws: Voting 187-232, the House on Thursday defeated a GOP-sponsored amendment that sought to strip HR 2474 (above) of language that would effectively void the right-to-work laws now operative in 27 states. Under those laws, employees are entitled to receive all the benefits of a union contract without having to pay fees or dues to the bargaining unit that negotiated on their behalf. The underlying bill would compel these non-union members to pay union dues. A yes vote was to adopt the amendment.
Van Drew: YES
Kim: NO
Blocking rebuke of speaker Pelosi: Voting 224-193, the House on Thursday blocked an attempt by Republicans to rebuke Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for having torn apart on national television a copy of President Trump's State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday. As a privileged motion, this measure was not debatable. A yes vote was in opposition to rebuking the speaker.
Van Drew: NO
Kim: YES
Providing disaster aid to Puerto Rico: Voting 237-161, the House on Friday passed a bill (HR 5687) that would provide Puerto Rico with $3.35 billion in disaster aid to help it recover from earthquakes this year and hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017. The bill would allocate $1.25 billion for rebuilding roads and more than $2 billion for other recovery projects. This follows the White House's recent release of nearly $16 billion in aid to Puerto Rico with restrictions on how it can use the assistance, including a ban on spending to repair the island's electrical grid. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.
Van Drew: YES
Kim: YES
SENATE
Acquitting Trump on impeachment Article I: The Senate failed, 48-52, to find President Trump guilty of impeachment Article I approved by the House. The article charged Trump with abusing his office by withholding military aid to Ukraine and a White House visit as pressure to extort personal political favors from Ukrainian officials to boost his 2020 re-election chances. A yes vote was in favor of removing the president from office.
Robert Menendez, D: YES
Cory Booker, D: YES
Acquitting Trump on impeachment Article II: The Senate failed, 47-53, to find President Trump guilty of impeachment Article II approved by the House. The article charged Trump with having unlawfully obstructed Congress by directing executive branch officials and agencies to not comply with subpoenas for witnesses and documents submitted by the House in its impeachment inquiry. A yes vote was in favor of removing the president from office.
Menendez: YES
Booker: YES
Source: Richard Thomas, Voterama in Congress
I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.
