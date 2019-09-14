HOUSE
Drilling Ban in Arctic Wildlife Refuge: The House on Sept. 12 voted, 225-193, to bar oil and gas drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) in Alaska. This would repeal a mandate in the Republicans' 2017 tax-cut law that would open the refuge's pristine coastal plain to energy development. A Department of the Interior plan to start offering leases this year faces court challenges. A yes vote was to pass a bill (HR 1146) to prohibit ANWR energy exploration.
Jeff Van Drew, D-2: YES
Andy Kim, D-3: YES
Arctic Drilling, Russian Energy: Voting 189-229, the House on Sept. 12 defeated a Republican motion to prevent HR 1146 (above) from taking effect unless the president certifies it would not result in a net increase of oil and natural gas imports from Russia. A yes vote was to adopt the motion.
Van Drew: NO
Kim: NO
Drilling Ban in Eastern Gulf of Mexico: Voting 248-180, the House on Sept. 11 passed a bill to permanently prohibit the federal government from awarding leases for oil and gas drilling in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. This would replace a temporary moratorium slated to expire June 30, 2022. The protected waters extend at least 125 miles from the Florida coastline and include a 122,000-square-mile military testing range stretching from the Florida Panhandle to the Florida Keys. A yes vote was to pass HR 205.
Van Drew: YES
Kim: YES
Drilling Ban Off Atlantic, Pacific Coasts: Voting 238-189, the House on Sept. 11 passed a bill that would bar the federal government from awarding leases for oil and gas development at least through 2024 in the Outer Continental Shelf off the Atlantic and Pacific coasts. A yes vote was to send HR 1941 to the Senate.
Van Drew: YES
Kim: YES
Offshore Drilling, Gasoline Prices: The House on Sept. 11 defeated, 194-233, a Republican motion to prevent a ban on offshore drilling (HR 1941, above) from taking effect unless the president certifies it would not contribute to an increase in the average nationwide price of gasoline. A yes vote was to adopt the motion.
Van Drew: NO
Kim: NO
SENATE
Michelle Bowman, Fed Board Member: The Senate on Sept. 12 confirmed, 60-31, Michelle Bowman to a 14-year term on the Federal Reserve System Board of Governors starting Feb. 1. Until then, the former Kansas banking regulator will continue to fill an unexpired Fed term she assumed last November. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.
Robert Menendez, D: NO
Cory Booker, D: Not voting
Source: Voterama in Congress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.