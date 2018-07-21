House
GOP Opposition to Carbon Tax: Voting 229-180, the House on July 19 adopted a nonbinding GOP-sponsored statement of opposition to placing a new tax on the carbon content of coal, natural gas and petroleum products in order to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases including carbon dioxide. A yes vote was to adopt H Con Res 119 over arguments the tax is an equitable means of reducing toxic emissions while generating revenue to help those most affected by the higher cost of using fossil fuels.
Frank LoBiondo, R-2: YES Tom MacArthur, R-3: YES
Election-Security Funds for States: The House on July 19 defeated, 182-232, a Democratic motion to add $380 million to HR 6147 (below) for Election Assistance Commission grants to help states upgrade voting technology and fortify electoral systems. A yes vote was to restore funding that the underlying bill would eliminate in fiscal 2019.
LoBiondo: NO MacArthur: NO
$59 Billion 2019 Spending Bill: The House on July 19 approved, 217-199, $58.7 billion in fiscal 2019 appropriations for the Treasury and Interior departments and numerous agencies. A yes vote was to pass a bill (HR 6147) that would reduce next year’s Environmental Protection Administration budget by $100 million to $7.96 billion and set aside $585 million that could not be spent until Congress eliminates annual deficits.
LoBiondo: NO MacArthur: YES
Ryan Statement on Russian Interference: The House on July 17 blocked, 230-183, a Democratic bid to call up a measure that would formally enshrine Speaker Paul Ryan’s written statement that there is “no question” Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election. A yes vote was opposed to floor debate on H Res 999.
LoBiondo: YES MacArthur: YES
Bill to Expand Ballot Access: Voting 226-186, the House on July 18 blocked a Democratic attempt to call up for debate a bill (HR 12) that would streamline and promote voter registration in the states, upgrade software and technology at polling places, fortify ballot security and combat obstacles to equal access to the ballot. A yes vote was in opposition to calling the measure up for debate.
LoBiondo: YES MacArthur: YES
GOP Support of Immigration Enforcement: The House on July 18 adopted, 244-35, a GOP-sponsored statement of support for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Thirty-five Democrats voted no, while another 133 answered “present,” which is the equivalent of not voting. A yes vote backed H Res 990 in the face of calls by some critics for ICE to be abolished over its stepped-up arrests of undocumented immigrants and record of separating migrant children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.
LoBiondo: YES MacArthur: YES
Senate
Russian Request to Interrogate Americans: Voting 98-0, the Senate on July 19 stated its opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s request for President Trump to submit 11 American citizens — including current and former diplomats — to interrogation by Russian prosecutors probing U.S. economic sanctions against their country. Trump weighed the request for three days, then rejected it at about the time of this vote on a nonbinding “sense of the Senate” resolution (S Res 584). A yes vote was to adopt the resolution.
Robert Menendez, D: YES Cory Booker, D: YES
