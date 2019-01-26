HOUSE
Continuing U.S. support of NATO: The House on Jan. 22 affirmed, 357-22, U.S. support of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. President Donald Trump said he might seek to remove America from the mutual-defense alliance of 29 nations in North America and Europe. NATO was formed 70 years ago as a bulwark against the former Soviet Union. Today, it seeks to counter Russia’s military and cyber aggression, including electoral interference in Western democracies. But Trump has called it an “obsolete” drain on U.S. taxpayers and military resources. A yes vote was to pass HR 676.
Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd: YES
Andy Kim, D-3rd: YES
Democratic bill to reopen government: Voting 234-180, the House on Jan. 23 passed a bill to virtually end the government shutdown by providing budgets through September for all closed departments and agencies except the Department of Homeland Security (below). The bill omitted border-wall funding. A yes vote was send HR 648 to the Senate.
Van Drew: YES
Kim: YES
GOP measure to pay workers: The House on Jan. 23 defeated, 200-215, a Republican motion that sought to scale back HR 648 (above) so it would only fund back pay for 800,000 civil servants sidelined by the government shutdown. A yes vote was to adopt a measure that would also have the effect of continuing the shutdown.
Van Drew: YES
Kim: NO
Homeland Security funding: The House on Jan. 24 voted 231-180 to fund the Department of Homeland Security through Feb. 8 to buy Congress and Trump time for dealing with his request for $5.7 billion to build a wall on the southwest border. A yes vote was to adopt a measure (HJ Res 31) that omits wall funding.
Van Drew: YES
Kim: YES
SENATE
Trump plan to reopen government: Voting 50-47, the Senate on Jan. 24 failed to reach 60 votes needed to advance a proposal by Trump that would reopen the government, fund a border wall, grant three years’ legal status to hundreds of thousands of “dreamers” and so-called “TPS” aliens mainly from Central America, impose tougher rules on residents of Central America seeking U.S. asylum; extend the Violence Against Women Act through September and approve $12.7 billion in aid for victims of natural disasters. A yes vote supported the Trump-backed amendment to HR 268.
Robert Menendez, D: NO
Cory Booker, D: NO
Democratic Plan to Reopen Government: Voting 52-44, the Senate on Jan. 24 failed to reach 60 votes needed to advance a Democratic-sponsored amendment to HR 268 that would provide regular budgets through Feb. 8 for departments and agencies closed since Dec. 22 while disregarding President Trump’s request for border-wall funding. A yes vote was to adopt the Democratic funding plan.
Menendez: YES
Booker: YES
Source: Voterama in Congress