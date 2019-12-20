PLEASANTVILLE — Workers versus corporate interests.
That's how Pastor Willie Francois described the battle that lay ahead for Atlantic County Freeholder Ashley Bennett, speaking at the official kick-off of her challenge for the democratic nomination for the 2nd congressional seat at Mount Zion Friday morning.
Voters "reluctantly" gave the district to Van Drew, someone from the "corporate class," Francois said. Now, they have a chance to send a working-class representative to Washington, D.C., he said.
"For the past three years now at least, we have witnessed the slow death of democracy," Francois said. "This district has been abandoned in the past year and we believe Ashley is the remedy for this abandonment."
Days after U.S. Representative Jeff Van Drew appeared in the Oval Office alongside President Trump to seal his switch to the Republic Party, Bennett, who represents parts of Egg Harbor Township and Hamilton Township on the Atlantic County Board of Chosen Freeholders, joined the field of others determined to win the South Jersey seat back for the Democratic Party.
She sealed her decision to run with an announcement in the vestibule of Mount Zion church Friday morning, with voters and local officials flanking her.
"I considered (running) for a while, actually long before the vote against the inquiry," Bennett said. "And then after this last vote Wednesday, this was the straw that broke the camel's back. I knew that I couldn't wait any longer."
Bennett will have to beat out a number of challengers to take on Van Drew.
On the Democrat side, Montclair State University professor Brigid Callahan Harrison and West Cape May Commissioner John Francis have announced they are running. Brigantine’s Amy Kennedy — the wife of former U.S. Rep. Patrick J. Kennedy — has announced she has formed an exploratory committee.
Other names have surfaced as possible primary candidates, including Swedesboro’s Tanzie Youngblood, who lost to Van Drew in the 2018 primary.
On the Republican side are Brian T. Fitzherbert, 30, of Egg Harbor Township; David Richter, 53, of Avalon; and Robert Patterson, of Camden County and Ocean City.
She expected the Democratic establishment in South Jersey to endorse other candidates, Bennett said in reference to state Senate President Steve Sweeney's endorsement of Brigid Harris, who also earned the backing of fellow Freeholder Ernest Coursey.
She's looking for the endorsement of the people, Bennett said.
"My Democratic party rejects the concepts of labels and lanes, embraces diversity and distinction, both in ideas and identity," Bennett said. "My definition of 'Democrat' recognizes that, when progressing towards destinations like fairness, community, sustainability, ultimately we are better together."
Bennett has already secured the endorsements of Galloway Councilman Frank Santo and Freeholder Caren Fitzpatrick, both of whom were in attendance Friday.
"I'm happy to lend my support to Ashley, a progressive candidate," Fitzpatrick said. "She's very level-headed and truly cares about her constituency."
Norah Langweiler, a member of Bennett's campaign focused on policy, said the two share a history in social work. She has the policy perspective and Bennett has experience in "interpersonal one-on-one" organizing, giving the two a "synergy."
The team wants to speak with voters early on in order to focus the campaign's priorities, she said.
"We have a sense of what the issues are already. We both live here, we're both people in America," Langweiler said. "But longer term, we need to make sure that we're addressing the concerns of the voters and the people that live here as well."
Bennett said she hopes to find common ground with the some 700,000 voters in the 2nd Congressional District.
"I'm in this campaign to win, for you. In this campaign, we expect nothing but instead hope to earn every ounce of support that will fuel this victory, our victory," Bennett said. "And with your help we can make South Jersey better together."
Staff writer Molly Bilinski contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.