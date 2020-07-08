ATLANTIC CITY — With 3,202 Democratic votes counted in Atlantic City shortly before noon Wednesday, Mayor Marty Small Sr. continued to lead with about 61% of the vote, according to the Atlantic County Board of Elections.
Councilwoman LaToya Dunston was also leading in her 2nd Ward City Council race.
Pamela Thomas-Fields had about 34% of the Democratic mayoral primary vote, and Jimmy Whitehead had about 5%.
Dunston faced Democratic challenger Delmar Hamilton Sr., vying for a three-year unexpired term.
As of midday Wednesday, Dunston had 360 (almost 67%) of the counted votes and Hamilton had 172 (almost 32%).
ATLANTIC CITY — Marty Small Sr. will have to wait a little longer to learn whether he will r…
Board of Elections Chair Evelynn Caterson estimated about 75% of the total votes cast from the resort had been counted by midday. There also were 399 Republican votes tallied, for a total of 3,601.
She said the resort votes were counted randomly, not by ward or time received.
More than 4,600 ballots have been received from Atlantic City voters, Caterson said. That total did not include any provisional or machine votes cast at polling places.
Small's percentage of votes has stayed steady. As of 9:30 Tuesday night, the board had counted about 1,000 votes, and Small had 643, about 60%.
The 2020 primary election was conducted almost entirely by mail to prevent crowds from gathering at polling locations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Six in-person polling locations were open in Atlantic City for voters to cast provisional ballots.
Democrat Amy Kennedy of Brigantine appears to have won the Democratic nomination for the 2nd…
More than 14,000 ballots were mailed to registered voters in Atlantic City.
Small landed several high-profile endorsements during the campaign, including from Gov. Phil Murphy, U.S. Sens. Cory Booker and Bob Menendez, Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, former Mayor Lorenzo Langford and four members of council. He also secured the county party line.
Thomas-Fields had the support of the local Democratic Committee and three council members.
Republican candidate Thomas Forkin ran unopposed in his party’s primary. Forkin, the former chair of the city Democratic Committee and current vice chair of the Atlantic City Republican Club, will square off against the Democratic nominee in November.
The mayoral candidates were vying for a one-year unexpired term, the result of former Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr.’s resignation in October after pleading guilty to wire fraud in federal court. A full four-year term will be on the 2021 ballot.
Staff Writer David Danzis contributed to this report.
NJ Primary Results 2020
|County
|Race
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Atlantic City
|Mayor
|Marty Small
|D
|1,717
|Atlantic City
|Mayor
|Pamela Thomas-Fields
|D
|948
|Atlantic City
|Mayor
|James Whitehead
|D
|138
|Atlantic City
|Mayor
|Thomas Forkin
|R
|296
|Atlantic County
|Sheriff
|Eric Scheffler
|D
|3,588
|Atlantic County
|Sheriff
|Joseph O'Donoghue
|R
|4,251
|Atlantic County
|Surrogate
|Stephen Dicht
|D
|2,922
|Atlantic County
|Surrogate
|Levi Fox
|D
|650
|Atlantic County
|Surrogate
|James Curcio
|R
|4,295
|Atlantic County
|Freeholder
|Caren Fitzpatrick
|D
|3,458
|Atlantic County
|Freeholder
|Celeste Fernandez
|D
|3,462
|Atlantic County
|Freeholder
|John Risley Jr
|R
|4,339
|Atlantic County
|Freeholder
|James Toto
|R
|4,204
|Atlantic County
|Freholder D3
|Andrew Parker
|R
|990
|Atlantic County
|Freholder D3
|Thelma Witherspoon
|D
|460
|Barnegat Township
|Township Committee
|Alfonso Cirulli
|R
|1,668
|Barnegat Township
|Township Committee
|Joseph Marte
|R
|1,662
|Barnegat Township
|Township Committee
|Charles Cunliffe
|D
|1,644
|Barnegat Township
|Township Committee
|Peggy Houle
|D
|1,691
|Cape May County
|Freeholder
|Elizabeth Casey
|D
|5,504
|Cape May County
|Freeholder
|Brendan Sciarra
|D
|5,285
|Cape May County
|Freeholder
|Will Morey
|R
|6,624
|Cape May County
|Freeholder
|Jeffrey Pierson
|R
|6,535
|Lacey Township
|Township Committee
|Nicholas Juliano
|R
|1,980
|Lacey Township
|Township Committee
|Bill Stemmle
|D
|1,286
|Lakewood
|Township Committee
|Michael D’Elia
|R
|4,805
|Lakewood
|Township Committee
|Hector Fuentes
|R
|4,632
|Lakewood
|Township Committee
|Harold Herskowitz
|R
|1,391
|Lakewood
|Township Committee
|Ray Coles
|D
|2,110
|Lakewood
|Township Committee
|Mordy Gross
|D
|1,977
|Little Egg Harbor
|Township Committee
|Ray Gormley
|R
|1,632
|Little Egg Harbor
|Township Committee
|John Kehm
|R
|1,603
|Little Egg Harbor
|Township Committee
|Gabriel Franco
|D
|1,273
|Little Egg Harbor
|Township Committee
|Shaun Moran
|D
|1,264
|Lower Township
|Mayor
|Christopher South
|D
|1,323
|Lower Township
|Mayor
|Frank Sippel
|R
|1,455
|Middle Township
|Township Committee
|Bob Jackson
|D
|987
|Middle Township
|Township Committee
|Timothy Donohue
|R
|1,091
|Ocean County
|County Clerk
|Scott Colabella
|R
|39,146
|Ocean County
|County Clerk
|Kathy Russell
|D
|31,413
|Ocean County
|Freeholder
|Joe Vicari
|R
|38,731
|Ocean County
|Freeholder
|Helen Dela Cruz
|D
|31,398
|Ocean Township
|Township Committee
|Ken Baulderstone
|R
|1,019
|Ocean Township
|Township Committee
|Rita Kopacz
|D
|567
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.