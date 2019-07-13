ATLANTIC CITY — Presidential candidate and Democratic U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris is in the resort today addressing the Leadership Conference of Omega Psi Phi, one of the nation’s largest black fraternities.
Per the organization, Harris is expected to emphasize her commitment to black Americans, detailing her plans to help close the racial wealth gap, combat black maternal mortality, make new investments to raise teacher pay and expand opportunities for black teachers, and reduce gun violence.
The speech is taking place in the Wildwood Ballroom of Harrah's Waterfront Conference Center. Follow Staff Writer Molly Bilinski on Twitter for live coverage.