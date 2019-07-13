.@KamalaHarris just walked in. @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/0pGSRztPtl— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) July 13, 2019
ATLANTIC CITY — Presidential candidate and Democratic U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris on Saturday criticized President Donald Trump's policies on trade, criminal justice, climate change and beyond in a speech to the Leadership Conference of Omega Psi Phi, one of the nation’s largest black fraternities.
Per the organization, Harris was expected to emphasize her commitment to black Americans, detailing her plans to help close the racial wealth gap, combat black maternal mortality, make new investments to raise teacher pay and expand opportunities for black teachers, and reduce gun violence.
Indeed, Harris said the average black family in America has only a fraction of the wealth of other families, molded by a history of lack of access to home ownership and predatory lending practices often targeting black, brown and immigrant families during the previous decade's foreclosure crisis.
Harris took the stage about 2:30 p.m. The crowd erupted in applause when Ben Crump, Omega Psi Phi’s chief legal council, talked about Harris' run for president. Crump said he’s been invited to advise Harris’ campaign on criminal justice reform.
The speech is taking place in the Wildwood Ballroom of Harrah's Waterfront Conference Center.
Applause after @KamalaHarris said “We need a new Commander in Chief.” @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/GHh1W6BM1g— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) July 13, 2019
