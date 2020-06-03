The Democratic primary race in the 2nd Congressional District heats up as questions arise concerning one candidate’s fundraising efforts and the role of super PAC money.
When Brigantine’s Amy Kennedy entered the race, she vowed she would not self-fund her campaign or accept money from corporate political action committees, instead relying on community support to win.
So when the New Jersey Globe reported that her husband, Patrick Kennedy, had donated $500,000 on Valentine’s Day to a super PAC called Blue Organizing Project, and that it has only spent money — $75,000 — on Kennedy’s campaign this year, Kennedy faced charges of hypocrisy from opponents.
She said she was asking the PAC to back off her campaign.
“I do not believe single candidate super PACs should insert themselves into this primary, and so I called on this super PAC to refrain from spending in this race,” Kennedy said Monday. “I also challenge my opponents to call on single candidate super PACs to stay out of this primary.”
Kennedy campaign manager Josh Roesch said the campaign has more than 150 volunteers and 1,554 donors from New Jersey, who each has made contributions of less than $100 to the campaign.
Patrick Kennedy’s donation was reported to the Federal Election Commission on Blue Organizing Project’s report. The group is listed as an independent expenditure-only super PAC, with offices in Washington, D.C. Its treasurer is Catherine Pasqualoni, whose email address is with Field Strategies, a political consulting agency.
Kennedy’s opponents say her disavowal of further super PAC spending isn’t enough.
They say Patrick Kennedy’s donation constitutes illegal coordination between a candidate and a super PAC, and underlines how little anyone in the wealthy and politically connected Kennedy family has in common with South Jersey residents.
“This is a facade of a grassroots campaign,” said her strongest opponent, Brigid Callahan Harrison, who has secured the support of high-profile politicians such as U.S. Sens. Cory Booker and Robert Menendez, state Senate President Steve Sweeney and six of eight county Democratic chairmen in the district. “The reality is Patrick Kennedy is trying to buy himself back into a place in the D.C. elite circle.”
Harrison said she has filed a complaint with the FEC.
Harrison has been criticized by some Democrats for being the choice of the party “machine,” which many say is run by Democratic Camden County power broker George Norcross.
“It’s clear this is a violation of campaign finance law,” said opponent Will Cunningham, of Vineland, a former House Oversight Committee staffer. “When your spouse is the sole donor to a super PAC, it’s laughable anyone in South Jersey would not see it as problematic.”
Brigantine’s Robert Turkavage, a retired FBI agent who switched parties to become a Democrat this year and is also running in the primary, sees it a bit differently.
“While what Mr. Kennedy has done is perfectly legal, it is an obvious attempt to circumvent campaign finance rules by donating to a PAC and then having that PAC turn around and conduct activity that directly benefits Mrs. Kennedy,” Turkavage siad. “It also masks Ms. Kennedy’s knowledge and involvement.”
The national advocacy group End Citizens United, however, is still endorsing Kennedy, who took a pledge not to take money from corporate PACs.
The controversy is happening about two weeks before vote-by-mail ballots will begin arriving in people’s mailboxes, for all voters registered for either political party, for the July 7 primary. About 105,000 will be mailed out June 12, said Assistant Atlantic County Clerk Michael Sommers.
Ben Dworkin, director of the Rowan Institute for Public Policy and Citizenship at Rowan University in Glassboro, said he finds the situation a bit “silly.”
“First of all, money in politics is like water on pavement. It always finds the cracks,” Dworkin said. “If you want to get $75,000 or $500,000 into anybody’s campaign, there are ways of doing it.”
And they are perfectly legal, Dworkin said.
“It’s not about trying to get money out of politics. It’s almost impossible to do that after the Supreme Court ruling.”
He was referring to the Citizens United ruling that allowed for unlimited donations by corporations and groups. And since 1976, it has been legal for candidates to spend unlimited amounts of their own money on their campaigns.
“It would seem if she had a pledge about not self-funding, and if she was trying to get around the pledge, this was not the most sophisticated way of doing it,” Dworkin said. “It was reported.”
If the Kennedys had wanted to hide the donation, they could have, Dworkin said.
“It’s called wheeling. You can give money to somebody who gives it to somebody, who gives to somebody else,” Dworkin said. “There are ways of doing this. I find the whole thing silly.”
Super PACs are useful to candidates as a way to do negative ads, Dworkin said.
“You want to be able to say, ‘I had nothing to do with it,’” he said.
“With the support of the party organization she has, Harrison is certainly going to receive PAC support from them, and it’s legal,” Dworkin said. “There is no reason why she shouldn’t. Everybody is trying to maximize resources before the July 7 primary. For anyone to get on their high horse is a little bit difficult in a modern race.”
But it is a potential negative for Kennedy, Dworkin said, if people are bothered by seeming hypocrisy.
“When you are running as a reformer, you want to avoid the hypocrisy charge,” he said. “Then we also have to recognize that New Jersey has a particularly cynical electorate. It may well have influence on some people, but I’m not sure in the end it will shape a lot of votes.”
