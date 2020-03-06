030820_nws_candidates 16

Democratic candidate Amy Kennedy answers questions about her policies Wednesday during an open forum in Cape May Court House.

 Charles J. Olson / for The Press

Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine, announced Friday she has received the endorsement of the New Jersey State Council of the Communications Workers of America in the 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary.

Kennedy is one of seven candidates vying for the right to challenge U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, in November.

It is the first major union endorsement for Kennedy, a mental health advocate and former teacher who is married to former Rhode Island Congressman Patrick J. Kennedy.

“I’m so proud to receive the endorsement of the members of CWA in South Jersey," Kennedy said in a statement. "Congress needs to make it easier for workers to organize and grow unions to increase workers’ bargaining power. And when corporations violate workers’ rights, we need to hold them accountable."

Kennedy said she supports the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, which she said eliminates "right-to-work" laws that states have used to attack unions.

According to Kennedy, the PRO Act makes it easier for workers to certify unions and enables workers to take their employer to court.

She said her values are informed by a lifetime in South Jersey.

"Every policy position I hold is to serve the people that I grew up with who haven't been well served by the Jersey political machine,” Kennedy said.

“CWA also had a long and close history with Ted Kennedy, and we are excited to be supporting his daughter-in-law," said Dennis Trainor, vice president for CWA District 1. "When I heard Amy Kennedy discuss her approach to fighting back against Donald Trump’s dangerous bigotry, I knew that she would be the most electable candidate to face Jeff Van Drew in November. We have many members in this congressional district, and our Locals are going to be out in force for Kennedy.”

“Kennedy is unbought and unbossed,” said Hetty Rosenstein, CWA NJ area director. “She’s unequivocally pro-union, and she’s the perfect candidate to defeat Jeff Van Drew this November to turn that seat back.”

CWA in New Jersey represents more than 60,000 working people in state, county and municipal government jobs and in the telecommunications and direct care industries, according to the group.

Kennedy said that, without action, more than 200 multi-employer pension plans will fail in the next 10 years, threatening the retirements of 1.3 million Americans.

“I support the Butch Lewis Act, which would create a loan program to help get pensions back on solid ground," Kennedy said. "And I will fight to protect and expand Social Security.”

