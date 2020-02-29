Harrison and Kennedy

Brigid Harrison, left, of Longport, and Amy Kennedy, right, of Brigantine, are considered leaders in the race to be the Democratic nominee to challenge U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd.

 MICHELLE BRUNETTI POST Staff Writer

Democratic congressional candidate Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine, released a policy on fighting political corruption this past week, which received kudos from the electoral reform group End Citizens United.

The same day, her opponent Brigid Callahan Harrison, of Longport, countered with news of a high-profile endorsement from U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J. 

"It’s ironic that on the day Amy Kennedy lays out her aggressive policy to end corruption in New Jersey’s elections, George Norcross flexes his political muscle to bring in an endorsement for Brigid Harrison," wrote Kennedy spokeswoman Christy Setzer. "Brigid’s name may be on the ballot, but we all know who’s pulling the strings."

Democratic power broker George Norcross, of Camden County, is considered the major decision maker in the South Jersey Democratic Caucus, and Harrison has racked up endorsements from six of eight county chairs in the district and from state Senate President Steve Sweeney, Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, D-Atlantic, and several unions.

A mental health advocate and former teacher, Kennedy has the endorsement of the Atlantic City Democratic Committee.

Kennedy is calling for candidates to pledge not to accept corporate political action committee money, and to support H.R. 1, the “For The People Act.” She said it improves citizens’ access to the ballot box, closes lobbyist loopholes and requires far greater disclosure for political contributions.

The political action committee End Citizens United, which works for election finance reform, released a statement in support of Kennedy's plan. It said it "strikes at the root of corruption in Washington.”

“Her plan would increase transparency and accountability in government and end the dominance of Big Money in politics," said Tiffany Muller, president of End Citizens United. "These reforms would ensure that our representatives work for the people, not special interests looking to pad their bottom lines.”

Citizens United is the 2010 Supreme Court decision that established legal basis for corporations having First Amendment rights, allowing wealthy individuals and groups to spend unlimited money to influence elections.

Kennedy and Harrison are considered front runners in the Democratic primary to challenge U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd. There are five other candidates in the running.

Menendez gave his blessing to Harrison in a fundraising email.

"Brigid Callahan Harrison is the type of leader South Jersey needs and deserves, and I'm doing all I can to help send her to Congress," Menendez said in the email seeking funds that will be evenly split between Harrison and Menendez.

“Our political system is broken and not delivering results for people. We can’t address the important issues we face — from climate change, to mental health and addiction, to the economy — until we have fair and transparent elections not driven by special interest money,” Kennedy said. “We need to elect people who are beholden to no one but the communities they serve.”

Kennedy's plan also includes ending partisan gerrymandering and making it easier to vote; passage of the Voting Rights Advancement Act and closing loopholes in campaign finance laws that allow foreign powers to spend money to influence the country.

Harrison recently released a plan of her own on electoral reform. She called for Congress to enact a constitutional amendment to end the corrupting influence of corporate money in politics; for a law requiring the president to appoint new members to the Federal Election Commission, the agency that enforces election laws, within 90 days; and to set up a funding mechanism for the FEC so it is not dependent on Congress.

She also would support bills to restrict foreign corporations’ ability to spend money in U.S. elections, and to require that ads placed by dark-money organizations disclose their largest donors.

Kennedy said Harrison's plan didn't go far enough.

“She said she supports election reform but made no mention of support for H.R. 1, the watershed legislation to address special interest money in politics," Kennedy said. "And she mocked candidates who pledge not to take corporate PAC money.”

Kennedy’s full plan can be viewed at amykennedyforcongress.com.

Harrison's plan is available at brigidforsouthjersey.com.

