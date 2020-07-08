NORTHFIELD — Likely Democratic nominee for the 2nd Congressional District Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine, is ready to mend fences after a heated primary race so the party is strong enough to defeat U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, she said at a victory party Tuesday night at her headquarters.
"The first step is going to be about pulling together support — making sure the Democratic Party is unified for what will be a tough race," she said of November's general election against the freshman congressman. "I will make sure I reach out to people not with me in the beginning of this race."
Kennedy had absorbed many attacks from her strongest opponent, Brigid Callahan Harrison, who conceded the election minutes after the close of polls.
That prepared her well for the race against Van Drew, Kennedy said.
Democrat Amy Kennedy of Brigantine appears to have won the Democratic nomination for the 2nd…
"That's what primaries are for," Kennedy said. "It's definitely been helpful to sharpen my own stance and prepare me for what's coming."
In a concession video, Harrison said she wanted to coalesce the party to defeat Van Drew.
Harrison had gone after Kennedy regarding her husband, Patrick's donation of $500,000 to a super political action committee that financed $75,000 in attack ads against Harrison, after Amy Kennedy had promised not to self-fund her campaign, as well as on other aspects of Kennedy's campaign and family finances.
Kennedy said she had spoken to both Harrison and Will Cunningham, who based on the earliest results placed a distant third, and both were gracious and generous in their remarks to her.
She had not yet heard from state Senate President Steve Sweeney, she said, who supported Harrison, but hoped to talk to him soon.
Recent Rowan University graduate Leia Calabrese, 22, of Northfield, voted with a provisional…
On Wednesday, Sweeney released a statement on Kennedy's win.
"The democratic process must be respected, and our goal remains the same — and that is to defeat Jeff Van Drew and elect Joe Biden president of the United States," Sweeney said. "I congratulate Amy and look forward to her victory in November."
Kennedy and many of her supporters said they were surprised by Harrison's early concession.
"I knew it could be a longer process, and I was prepared for that," Kennedy said. "I'm grateful to be able to focus on the general election."
Van Drew ignited Democrats' ire when he switched to the Republican Party after voting against impeaching President Donald Trump, amassing a crowded field of opponents.
Democratic congressional candidate Brigid Callahan Harrison has renewed a May 21 request for…
Some contenders had already dropped out, leaving five Democratic candidates in the race Tuesday night. In addition to Kennedy, Harrison and Cunningham, the two others were West Cape May Commissioner John Francis and retired FBI agent Robert Turkavage, of Brigantine.
Kennedy celebrated Tuesday night at her headquarters in Northfield with family, friends and Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife, Tammy.
Murphy introduced Kennedy minutes after both arrived in separate vehicles, and stayed for photos with her supporters.
"I can't believe we won the lottery here in South Jersey," Murphy said, calling Kennedy a "bona fide fourth-generation Jersey Girl."
Kennedy said Murphy made the decision to drive down from his home in Monmouth County after hearing Harrison had conceded just minutes after the polls closed at 8 p.m.
Will Cunningham believes racial bias is driving the media to call the 2nd Congressional Dist…
Some politicos had seen the race as a proxy fight between Murphy and the South Jersey political machine run by Camden's George Norcross and Sweeney, D-Salem, Gloucester, Cumberland. Sweeney and Norcross are considered foes of Murphy, and both supported Harrison.
The gathering was held in the parking lot of the campaign offices on New Road, near the produce store owned by Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, who supported Harrison.
Everyone wore a mask, but it was difficult for all to stay 6 feet apart, especially as just about all attendees seemed to want a photo with the presumed winner.
NJ Primary Results 2020
|County
|Race
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Atlantic City
|Mayor
|Marty Small
|D
|1,717
|Atlantic City
|Mayor
|Pamela Thomas-Fields
|D
|948
|Atlantic City
|Mayor
|James Whitehead
|D
|138
|Atlantic City
|Mayor
|Thomas Forkin
|R
|296
|Atlantic County
|Sheriff
|Eric Scheffler
|D
|3,588
|Atlantic County
|Sheriff
|Joseph O'Donoghue
|R
|4,251
|Atlantic County
|Surrogate
|Stephen Dicht
|D
|2,922
|Atlantic County
|Surrogate
|Levi Fox
|D
|650
|Atlantic County
|Surrogate
|James Curcio
|R
|4,295
|Atlantic County
|Freeholder
|Caren Fitzpatrick
|D
|3,458
|Atlantic County
|Freeholder
|Celeste Fernandez
|D
|3,462
|Atlantic County
|Freeholder
|John Risley Jr
|R
|4,339
|Atlantic County
|Freeholder
|James Toto
|R
|4,204
|Atlantic County
|Freholder D3
|Andrew Parker
|R
|990
|Atlantic County
|Freholder D3
|Thelma Witherspoon
|D
|460
|Barnegat Township
|Township Committee
|Alfonso Cirulli
|R
|1,668
|Barnegat Township
|Township Committee
|Joseph Marte
|R
|1,662
|Barnegat Township
|Township Committee
|Charles Cunliffe
|D
|1,644
|Barnegat Township
|Township Committee
|Peggy Houle
|D
|1,691
|Cape May County
|Freeholder
|Elizabeth Casey
|D
|5,504
|Cape May County
|Freeholder
|Brendan Sciarra
|D
|5,285
|Cape May County
|Freeholder
|Will Morey
|R
|6,624
|Cape May County
|Freeholder
|Jeffrey Pierson
|R
|6,535
|Lacey Township
|Township Committee
|Nicholas Juliano
|R
|1,980
|Lacey Township
|Township Committee
|Bill Stemmle
|D
|1,286
|Lakewood
|Township Committee
|Michael D’Elia
|R
|4,805
|Lakewood
|Township Committee
|Hector Fuentes
|R
|4,632
|Lakewood
|Township Committee
|Harold Herskowitz
|R
|1,391
|Lakewood
|Township Committee
|Ray Coles
|D
|2,110
|Lakewood
|Township Committee
|Mordy Gross
|D
|1,977
|Little Egg Harbor
|Township Committee
|Ray Gormley
|R
|1,632
|Little Egg Harbor
|Township Committee
|John Kehm
|R
|1,603
|Little Egg Harbor
|Township Committee
|Gabriel Franco
|D
|1,273
|Little Egg Harbor
|Township Committee
|Shaun Moran
|D
|1,264
|Lower Township
|Mayor
|Christopher South
|D
|1,323
|Lower Township
|Mayor
|Frank Sippel
|R
|1,455
|Middle Township
|Township Committee
|Bob Jackson
|D
|987
|Middle Township
|Township Committee
|Timothy Donohue
|R
|1,091
|Ocean County
|County Clerk
|Scott Colabella
|R
|39,146
|Ocean County
|County Clerk
|Kathy Russell
|D
|31,413
|Ocean County
|Freeholder
|Joe Vicari
|R
|38,731
|Ocean County
|Freeholder
|Helen Dela Cruz
|D
|31,398
|Ocean Township
|Township Committee
|Ken Baulderstone
|R
|1,019
|Ocean Township
|Township Committee
|Rita Kopacz
|D
|567
