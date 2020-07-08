NORTHFIELD — Likely Democratic nominee for the 2nd Congressional District Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine, is ready to mend fences after a heated primary race so the party is strong enough to defeat U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, she said at a victory party Tuesday night at her headquarters.

"The first step is going to be about pulling together support — making sure the Democratic Party is unified for what will be a tough race," she said of November's general election against the freshman congressman. "I will make sure I reach out to people not with me in the beginning of this race."

Kennedy had absorbed many attacks from her strongest opponent, Brigid Callahan Harrison, who conceded the election minutes after the close of polls.

That prepared her well for the race against Van Drew, Kennedy said.

"That's what primaries are for," Kennedy said. "It's definitely been helpful to sharpen my own stance and prepare me for what's coming."

In a concession video, Harrison said she wanted to coalesce the party to defeat Van Drew.

Harrison had gone after Kennedy regarding her husband, Patrick's donation of $500,000 to a super political action committee that financed $75,000 in attack ads against Harrison, after Amy Kennedy had promised not to self-fund her campaign, as well as on other aspects of Kennedy's campaign and family finances. 

Kennedy said she had spoken to both Harrison and Will Cunningham, who based on the earliest results placed a distant third, and both were gracious and generous in their remarks to her.

She had not yet heard from state Senate President Steve Sweeney, she said, who supported Harrison, but hoped to talk to him soon.

On Wednesday, Sweeney released a statement on Kennedy's win.

"The democratic process must be respected, and our goal remains the same — and that is to defeat Jeff Van Drew and elect Joe Biden president of the United States," Sweeney said. "I congratulate Amy and look forward to her victory in November."

Kennedy and many of her supporters said they were surprised by Harrison's early concession.

"I knew it could be a longer process, and I was prepared for that," Kennedy said. "I'm grateful to be able to focus on the general election."

Van Drew ignited Democrats' ire when he switched to the Republican Party after voting against impeaching President Donald Trump, amassing a crowded field of opponents.

Some contenders had already dropped out, leaving five Democratic candidates in the race Tuesday night. In addition to Kennedy, Harrison and Cunningham, the two others were West Cape May Commissioner John Francis and retired FBI agent Robert Turkavage, of Brigantine.

Kennedy celebrated Tuesday night at her headquarters in Northfield with family, friends and Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife, Tammy.

Murphy introduced Kennedy minutes after both arrived in separate vehicles, and stayed for photos with her supporters.

"I can't believe we won the lottery here in South Jersey," Murphy said, calling Kennedy a "bona fide fourth-generation Jersey Girl."

Kennedy said Murphy made the decision to drive down from his home in Monmouth County after hearing Harrison had conceded just minutes after the polls closed at 8 p.m.

Some politicos had seen the race as a proxy fight between Murphy and the South Jersey political machine run by Camden's George Norcross and Sweeney, D-Salem, Gloucester, Cumberland. Sweeney and Norcross are considered foes of Murphy, and both supported Harrison.

The gathering was held in the parking lot of the campaign offices on New Road, near the produce store owned by Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, who supported Harrison.

Everyone wore a mask, but it was difficult for all to stay 6 feet apart, especially as just about all attendees seemed to want a photo with the presumed winner.

NJ Primary Results 2020

County Race Candidate Party Votes
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small D 1,717
Atlantic City Mayor Pamela Thomas-Fields D 948
Atlantic City Mayor James Whitehead D 138
Atlantic City Mayor Thomas Forkin R 296
Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler D 3,588
Atlantic County Sheriff Joseph O'Donoghue R 4,251
Atlantic County Surrogate Stephen Dicht D 2,922
Atlantic County Surrogate Levi Fox D 650
Atlantic County Surrogate James Curcio R 4,295
Atlantic County Freeholder Caren Fitzpatrick D 3,458
Atlantic County Freeholder Celeste Fernandez D 3,462
Atlantic County Freeholder John Risley Jr R 4,339
Atlantic County Freeholder James Toto R 4,204
Atlantic County Freholder D3 Andrew Parker R 990
Atlantic County Freholder D3 Thelma Witherspoon D 460
Barnegat Township Township Committee Alfonso Cirulli R 1,668
Barnegat Township Township Committee Joseph Marte R 1,662
Barnegat Township Township Committee Charles Cunliffe D 1,644
Barnegat Township Township Committee Peggy Houle D 1,691
Cape May County Freeholder Elizabeth Casey D 5,504
Cape May County Freeholder Brendan Sciarra D 5,285
Cape May County Freeholder Will Morey R 6,624
Cape May County Freeholder Jeffrey Pierson R 6,535
Lacey Township Township Committee Nicholas Juliano R 1,980
Lacey Township Township Committee Bill Stemmle D 1,286
Lakewood Township Committee Michael D’Elia R 4,805
Lakewood Township Committee Hector Fuentes R 4,632
Lakewood Township Committee Harold Herskowitz R 1,391
Lakewood Township Committee Ray Coles D 2,110
Lakewood Township Committee Mordy Gross D 1,977
Little Egg Harbor Township Committee Ray Gormley R 1,632
Little Egg Harbor Township Committee John Kehm R 1,603
Little Egg Harbor Township Committee Gabriel Franco D 1,273
Little Egg Harbor Township Committee Shaun Moran D 1,264
Lower Township Mayor Christopher South D 1,323
Lower Township Mayor Frank Sippel R 1,455
Middle Township Township Committee Bob Jackson D 987
Middle Township Township Committee Timothy Donohue R 1,091
Ocean County County Clerk Scott Colabella R 39,146
Ocean County County Clerk Kathy Russell D 31,413
Ocean County Freeholder Joe Vicari R 38,731
Ocean County Freeholder Helen Dela Cruz D 31,398
Ocean Township Township Committee Ken Baulderstone R 1,019
Ocean Township Township Committee Rita Kopacz D 567

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Tags

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Load comments