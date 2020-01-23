GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — White House Counsel Don McGahn, the Brigantine native who defied a subpoena related to the House impeachment vote of President Donald Trump, speaks Thursday at 4 p.m. at Stockton University.

There ares still a limited number of free tickets available. Call or email to reserve a ticket, to be picked up at the box office, at 609-626-3542 or hughescenter@stockton.edu.

A conversation with McGahn, hosted by the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University, will be held in the Stockton Performing Arts Center.

McGahn has argued presidents’ close advisers should be allowed to keep their communications confidential. His case is working its way through federal appeals court.

He is a graduate of Holy Spirit High School in Absecon, and his mother, Noreen, lives in Brigantine.

McGahn has worked as chief counsel for the National Republican Congressional Committee and served on the Federal Election Commission.

He has also served as Trump’s presidential campaign counsel, general counsel of the presidential transition team and White House counsel. In the latter role, he managed the judicial selection process, including the nominations of two Supreme Court justices, and coordinated Trump’s deregulation efforts.

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Tags

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Load comments