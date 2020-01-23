Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — White House Counsel Don McGahn, the Brigantine native who defied a subpoena related to the House impeachment vote of President Donald Trump, speaks Thursday at 4 p.m. at Stockton University.
There ares still a limited number of free tickets available. Call or email to reserve a ticket, to be picked up at the box office, at 609-626-3542 or hughescenter@stockton.edu.
A conversation with McGahn, hosted by the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University, will be held in the Stockton Performing Arts Center.
Atlantic City-area native Don McGahn, 50, whose refusal to push for the firing of Robert Mue…
McGahn has argued presidents’ close advisers should be allowed to keep their communications confidential. His case is working its way through federal appeals court.
He is a graduate of Holy Spirit High School in Absecon, and his mother, Noreen, lives in Brigantine.
McGahn has worked as chief counsel for the National Republican Congressional Committee and served on the Federal Election Commission.
He has also served as Trump’s presidential campaign counsel, general counsel of the presidential transition team and White House counsel. In the latter role, he managed the judicial selection process, including the nominations of two Supreme Court justices, and coordinated Trump’s deregulation efforts.
