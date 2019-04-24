Linwood resident Hirsh Singh, who was beaten by Seth Grossman in last year’s Republican primary for the 2nd Congressional District seat that ultimately went to Democrat Jeff Van Drew, said Wednesday he will challenge U.S. Sen. Cory Booker in 2020.
Singh announced it on a new Facebook page.
The 33-year-old is a senior director for Hi-Tec Systems in Egg Harbor Township.
Singh won the endorsement of four of the eight county committees in the district in last year’s congressional race, including Atlantic County’s, and raised almost $100,000 more than the winner, Grossman.
But Grossman, who had better name recognition and a strong grassroots campaign, won the day.
Singh also angered party leaders like Atlantic County Republican Chairman Keith Davis, who accused him of misleading county party officials about how much personal wealth he had. After pledging to self-fund his campaign and raise as much as $2 million, Singh filed financial papers indicating he only has $50,000 to $100,000 in personal wealth, Davis said.
Singh also ran in the Republican primary for governor in 2017 but failed to get his party’s nod over former Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno.
— Michelle Brunetti Post