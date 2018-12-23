MAYS LANDING — U.S. Rep. Frank LoBiondo worked his way up in seniority during 24 years in the House of Representatives, chairing subcommittees like CIA under the House Intelligence Committee and traveling the world visiting CIA outposts.
When he leaves office Jan. 3, all that experience won't go to waste.
"I'm not ready to retire," said the 71-year-old who has kept fit by, among other things, playing basketball at 5:30 a.m. with members of the Coast Guard in Washington, D.C.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
He decided not to run for re-election but hopes to get a job in which he can continue to work on military issues, aviation or national security, he said.
Under ethics rules, he must not start serious job negotiations until after Jan. 3, when he is officially out of office.
"It's probably a good rule, but nerve-wracking," LoBiondo said. "For the first time in my life, I don’t know what I’m going to be doing."