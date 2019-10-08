ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic City Interim Mayor Marty Small will take an unpaid leave of absence from his $93,000 a year job as Dean of Athletics at Principle Academy Charter School in Egg Harbor Township to focus on the city.
"While I can’t comment in detail on individual personnel matters, I can confirm that Marty has taken an unpaid leave of absence from his full-time job in our district," said Peter Caporilli, Principle Academy founding member, a former board member, and current member of the school's management company Polymath.
He said the charter school's students admire and are inspired by Small, "who has created a transformational student-athlete experience for them."
ATLANTIC CITY — Council President Marty Small will be appointed to the city’s top political …
Small is expected to be one of three people nominated tonight by city Democrats to replace Mayor Frank Gilliam, who resigned last week after pleading guilty to wire fraud in taking $87,000 from a youth basketball league.
"Hopefully I’m one of them," Small said of the nomination process.
And Small will continue to be paid just his city council president salary of $29,800.
Department of Community Affairs spokesperson Lisa Ryan, said under the City of Atlantic City municipal code, "a person appointed to temporarily serve as interim mayor (i.e., prior to City Council appointing an Acting Mayor) will do so without additional compensation."
If ultimately chosen from the three by City Council to be mayor, he will then give up his second ward seat and city council presidency, and a committee of second ward Democrats will choose three names to nominate for the seat. City Council will then vote for one of them.
"I can’t have two full-time jobs," Small said Tuesday. "So effective at the end of business today, I’m taking a leave of absence from the school job."
There will not be a time when he takes two salaries, Small said.
If he is not successful in the nomination process, he will still be able to go back to the education job, which has a salary of $93,000.
"It's what the late great Jim Whelan did for 12 years," Small said of the former mayor, then-Assemblyman and state Senator.
Atlantic County Democratic Chairperson Michael Suleiman said he is encouraging the city to replace Small with a woman councilperson in the second ward, and Small said he has long advocated for a woman to join the council.
After Tuesday night's meeting City Council will have 30 days to make a decision on which of three nominees to choose to be the city's next mayor, Small said, until the November 2020 election when candidates will run for the last year of Gilliam's unexpired term.
Staff writers Colt Shaw and Claire Lowe contributed to this report.
