A bill to create a commission to study countywide tax assessment and how to best implement it in New Jersey, sponsored by Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, was released Thursday by the Assembly State and Local Government Committee.
But that doesn't mean Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, has given up on another bill to require Atlantic County to move to a countywide property-tax assessment program using the Gloucester County model, he said.
That plan would replace all municipal assessors with a county assessor's office, including a specialized casino expert.
"I have been beating the drum for three sessions now for countywide assessment in Atlantic County," said Mazzeo.
He hopes to meet with Atlantic County officials to collect data on the cost of setting up a county assessing force, get the bill passed in the Assembly and Senate and signed by Gov. Phil Murphy by the end of the 2018-19 legislative session, he said.
The bill requires the state to refund the county for the costs of getting the program started, so the cost figures are vital, Mazzeo said.
Freeholder Chairwoman Amy Gatto, a Republican, said she expects to meet with Mazzeo in early March.
The Atlantic County assessment bill, A546, has been opposed by Republican state Sen. Chris Brown, some freeholders and mayors.
Critics of Mazzeo's assessment bill say it would be more expensive than the current system of municipal assessment. The municipal model is working well, except for in Atlantic City, where successful casino appeals sent the city into hundreds of millions of dollars in debt and near bankruptcy, critics say.
But Mazzeo is confident the Gloucester County model is the way to go. And he said a subcommittee of the Atlantic County Mayors Association came to the same conclusion, although some mayors disagreed with the subcommittee.
By contrast, Republican Freeholder John Risley, who is running for state Assembly, has proposed a plan to keep municipal assessors in the jobs, but supplement their work with a small county office.
"I'm not against countywide assessment. But we need to find the right approach," Gatto said. "Our understanding is (the Gloucester plan) would add 20-plus employees and a pretty hefty price tag."
She said she hopes Mazzeo comes to the meeting with an open mind, to perhaps take a different approach.
Overassessment of casino property and the resulting successful appeals resulted in Atlantic County having to refund almost $80 million over the past 10 years, county data show.
"How the Atlantic County tax assessor bill came to be, there were a lot of issues in the county with tax appeals," said Mazzeo. "If everything was fine with tax appeals, we wouldn’t have to have a bill."
The bill to create a commission, A4826, would make recommendations for what model works best for different counties in the state, Mazzeo said.
The New Jersey Association of Counties favors the bill, while Marie Procacci of the Association of Municipal Tax Assessors testified against it because it didn't give a seat on the commission to the association.
Mazzeo said later Thursday he will consider amending the bill to give the association a voice.