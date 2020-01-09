Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday signed a measure encouraging the U.S. Air Force to base some of its new-generation F-35 fighter jets at the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard at Atlantic City International Airport.
“The 177th Fighter Wing has the strength, expertise and resources to house the F-35 fighter jets," said sponsoring Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic. "The facilities have already been designed to accommodate the jets, and the 177th has vast experience in homeland defense and air-to-ground missions."
Situated between New York City and Washington, D.C., the 177th is an "ideal location for the Air Force to keep these jets," said co-sponsor Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic.
South Jersey politicians and businessmen are intensifying efforts to convince the Air Force …
The measure previously passed the Assembly in November by a vote of 73-0-1, and was approved 40-0 by the Senate in December 2018.
The F-35 is the latest fifth-generation fighter, made to replace the military’s aging fleet of F-16 Fighting Falcons and A-10 Thunderbolt IIs, according to the Air Force. The F-16s are based at the 177th.
The one-seat F-35 provides greater protection through stealth features and a sensor package that gives the pilot more information than any fighter in history, according to the military.
In October, the Pentagon announced a $34 billion contract with Lockheed Martin for the delivery of 478 F-35s.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew watched from the runway Wednesday as two F-16 …
Just a month earlier, in mid-September, the first two of 20 F-35s arrived at the Vermont Air National Guard base in South Burlington. It was the first National Guard unit to get the latest fighters, in a 2016 decision.
Dannelly Field Air Guard Station in Alabama and Truax Air Guard Station in Wisconsin were chosen to get the jets in a 2018 decision.
“We have kids maintaining planes 20 years older than them,” said Col. Brian Cooper, head of the aircraft maintenance squadron at the 177th, during a tour of the facility for U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew in August.
Van Drew, R-2nd, who has been advocating for basing the newer jets at the 177th, has said there is one technical issue that concerns some about putting the F-35s in Atlantic City: They take longer to prepare for takeoff, and it’s important that the 177th can scramble into the air quickly to respond to threats around New York City and the nation’s capital.
“The goal and job of our 177th is to monitor and take care of the Washington, D.C., to New York City corridor, so it needs to be fast,” Van Drew said.
Van Drew has said he is working with 177th Commander Col. Brad Everman on the issue.
Rep. Jeff Van Drew's 2019 year in Congress
Here's a look back at Congressman Jeff Van Drew's freshman year in Congress, representing deep South Jersey as a Democrat. He is expected to soon leave the party and join the Republicans. He first gained national attention for opposing Nancy Pelosi as speaker, then for urging bipartisan cooperation to solve the government shutdown. He has gone on Fox News to reach conservatives in his right-leaning district, and most recently opposed impeaching President Donald Trump. But he has voted with the Democrats the vast majority of the time.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, kept his promise to vote “no” on Nancy Pelosi for speaker on his first day in Congress, but she w…
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On his first day in Congress, U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, got the keys to his new office in the Cannon Building, starte…
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew gave his first speech on the floor of the House of Representatives on Wednesday, calling on his peers to …
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew grabbed a handshake from President Donald Trump as he entered the House of Representatives for Tuesday night’s State o…
Democratic U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew has joined with Florida U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, a Republican, to introduce a bill to prohibit seismic ai…
Although he’s taken moderate stances on national issues, U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew is on the National Republican Congressional Committee’s “offe…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, toured South Jersey’s military and technical hub in and around Atlantic City Internation…
Congressman Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, said Sunday on a Fox news show that more research should be done before the country further increases spendi…
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew on Thursday introduced a bipartisan bill in the House of Representatives to permanently ban oil and gas leasing off th…
If Republicans want to investigate how the charges of collusion with Russia against President Donald Trump got started, “fine, but let’s not p…
Congressman Jeff Van Drew last week called for Congress to move on from investigations around the Mueller Report and talk of impeaching Presid…
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, presented a package of bills Friday to increase election security in the United States.
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, joined Alaskan Rep. Don Young, a Republican, to introduce a bill reauthorizing the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery an…
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, visited the southern border in New Mexico and Texas last weekend, where he said conditions are improving but s…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew watched from the runway Wednesday as two F-16 fighter jet pilots scrambled to quickly take off i…
President Donald Trump’s tweet thanking Congressman Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, for opposing impeachment may have put Van Drew in the crosshairs of …
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, has sponsored one election security bill and voted to pass another this past week.
South Jersey’s freshman congressman Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, will be at the center of national attention and in a tiny minority of Democrats on T…
Congressman Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, still hasn’t seen evidence of crimes serious enough to impeach President Donald J. Trump, he said Sunday mor…
Republicans believe they have a good shot at unseating U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, next year, after defeating Democratic state Senate and …
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, reassured constituents Thursday night he has been a Democrat all his life and will remain one, even as he cont…
U.S. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, said Democrats shouldn’t judge him strictly on his votes against impeachment of President Donald J. Trump, after re…
MAYS LANDING — A group of protesters from across South Jersey protested outside U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s office Thursday afternoon, holding s…
Advocates are celebrating a bill that passed the House last week to lower pharmaceutical prices by, among other things, allowing Medicare to n…
Five staff members of U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, resigned Sunday via a letter to Chief of Staff Allison Murphy, and others were reported …
Jeff Van Drew is nowhere to be seen. But his former staffers are making moves.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A party-switching congressman drew praise Tuesday from President Donald Trump and condemnation from Democrats, underscoring …
MAYS LANDING — At least 200 protesters crowded the street in front of U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s office Tuesday night, demanding the impeachmen…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.