ATLANTIC CITY — Voters seeking more information from state, county and local candidates before the Nov. 5 general election will have an opportunity to hear directly from each at a public event Thursday night.
The Atlantic City chapter of the NAACP will host a candidate forum from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. School Complex.
Candidates running for state Assembly, Atlantic County executive, county freeholder, Atlantic City Council and Atlantic City Board of Education have been invited to participate.
Atlantic City is in the 2nd Legislative District, where four candidates are running for two Assembly seats. Democratic incumbent Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato are being challenged by Republicans Phil Guenther and John Risley Jr. for two-year terms.
As Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo campaigns to keep his state position, he often hears voters brin…
County Executive Dennis Levinson, a Republican who has served in the role since 2000, is facing off against Democratic challenger Susan Korngut, a Northfield City Council member and attorney. The county executive term is four years.
Atlantic County Freeholder Chairwoman Amy Gatto, a Republican, and Democrat Nick Polito are seeking a three-year term for an at-large seat on the governing body.
Incumbent Democratic District 1 Freeholder Ernest Coursey is running for reelection against Republican Sumon Majumder, an Atlantic City police officer. The district represents Atlantic City, Pleasantville and the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township.
Eleven candidates are running for ward seats on Atlantic City Council. Two wards, the 2nd and 3rd, are uncontested. The 1st Ward is the only city district with three candidates vying for a single seat. The 4th and 5th Wards are both guaranteed to have new representation as the incumbent in the 4th decided not to run for reelection and the current 5th Ward council member lost in the June primary. Council ward representatives serve three-year terms.
There are seven candidates running for three, three-year terms on the Atlantic City Board of Education.
