Democratic 2nd Congressional District primary candidates Brigid Harrison, of Longport, and Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine, issued statements last week on how they would reform election law and provide mental health services.

Harrison and election reform

Harrison called for Congress to enact a constitutional amendment to end the corrupting influence of corporate money in politics, which was made possible by the Citizens United Supreme Court decision; for a law requiring the president to appoint new members to the Federal Election Commission, the agency that enforces election laws, within 90 days or forfeit the right to the chair of the House Oversight Committee; and set up a funding mechanism for the FEC so it is not dependent on the whims of Congress.

“I think we could get it through Congress and easily through the states,” Harrison said of the constitutional amendment to end Citizens United. “It was a really unpopular decision and a blatant power grab by moneyed interests.”

The FEC has been unable to do its job because the Trump administration has refused to appoint new people to the six-member commission, she said. It has not been able to have a quorum.

Harrison said she would work to ratify the Democracy for All Amendment, which grants Congress and the states the power to regulate and set reasonable limits on the raising and spending of money by candidates and others to influence elections.

She also would support bills to restrict foreign corporations’ ability to spend money in U.S. elections, and to require that ads placed by dark money organizations disclose their largest donors.

Kennedy and mental health reform

Kennedy released a 10-point plan for addressing the mental health and addiction crisis this past week during a roundtable at Enlightened Cafe in Ventnor with addiction and law enforcement experts.

Drug-related deaths in New Jersey have increased by 150% since 2012, with the highest fatal overdose rates happening in South Jersey, Kennedy said.

“South Jersey is in the throes of an addiction crisis, and yet our political leadership in Washington is failing us,” said Kennedy. “President Trump has ... left state and local governments alone on the front lines.”

Kennedy’s 10-point plan includes expanding access to effective treatment options; equipping first responders with the tools and resources to save lives; reforming the criminal justice system to divert nonviolent offenders into treatment; investing in school counselors, nurses and psychologists; and holding opioid manufacturers and insurers accountable.

Kennedy is the education director of the Kennedy Forum, which uses evidence-based research and programs in the areas of education and mental health to make policy changes. She also serves on the board of Mental Health America, a national advocacy organization; and as an advisory board member of Interaxon, a mental health technology company.

Harrison endorsed by Painters and Allied Trades union

Harrison announced yet another union endorsement, this time from the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 711, which says it represents more than 4,000 industrial and commercial painters, drywall finishers, wall coverers, glaziers, glass workers, floor covering installers, sign makers, display workers and convention and show decorators in New Jersey.

“The 2020 race of New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District is the most important in the nation, and it is clear that Brigid Harrison is the only candidate ... organized to step up and lead the district in the right direction,” wrote Vincent Lane, business manager and secretary/treasurer of the union.

