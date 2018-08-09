GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Major party candidates vying to fill the 2nd Congressional District seat this November will face off in a debate at Stockton in October.
Republican Seth Grossman, a former Atlantic City councilman and Atlantic County freeholder, and Democratic state Sen. Jeff Van Drew, are both seeking to fill the House seat being vacated by Rep. Frank LoBiondo, R-2nd, this year. LoBiondo has held the seat for more than 20 years after longtime Democratic Rep. William J. Hughes retired in 1994.
The debate, sponsored by both The William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy of Stockton University and The Press of Atlantic City will be held on the evening of Oct. 10 in Stockton’s Campus Center Theatre.
Further details about the debate, including time and format, will be announced in the near future.