EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Andrew Parker III is the first African American ever elected to Township Committee here — at least in the past 100 years, which is as far back as he could research through the local historical society, he said.
He's a teacher in Atlantic City, a union member and a member of the NAACP Pleasantville/Mainland branch, with photos of Martin Luther King Jr. and Barack Obama on his living room walls.
And he's a fiscally conservative Republican.
"We know, and let's be honest, as elected officials, the more we keep government out of people's business, the better life will be," said Parker, 41. "Nothing runs efficiently if we let government run it."
He admires King and Obama for their leadership and manner of conducting themselves, he said, even if he didn't always agree with Obama.
In his dining room is a framed tribute to Abraham Lincoln, a Republican.
Parker is one of the new faces of diversity among local elected officials. They not only represent minority groups of all kinds, but they also break stereotypes about party membership.
He wants to focus on bringing more ratables to the township, especially by getting new businesses into the Harbor Square and former Pathmark properties off the Black Horse Pike. That's the best way to put a dent in property taxes, he said, of which about 70 percent are local school taxes.
"The single worst thing we (African Americans) do is give the Democrat Party what we once gave the Republican Party" — almost total loyalty — Parker said. "It makes them take us for granted. We are the only group in the country that votes as a block 90 to 95 percent of the time."
Longtime Egg Harbor Township Mayor James J. "Sonny" McCullough, a Republican, said he has known Parker most of his life and encouraged him to run.
"I coached him as a young athlete. I can’t tell you how pleased I was (the night he was elected)," said McCullough, who is retiring after more than 30 years in elected office. "I believe he’s a game changer. People will recognize the Republican Party is open to everybody. Absolutely we’re inclusive. We want everyone to join ... people who believe in the Republican philosophy of open government, smaller government."
Parker, whose wife, Neysha, was born in Puerto Rico and is a teacher in the Camden School District, said he was an independent through college. When he moved back to the township, where he grew up, he tried attending a Democrat Party meeting. But the fit wasn't right, he said.
"I always had conservative values. I never spend money I don't have," said Parker. "I tell people, examine your lives. How do you live your life? I would never tell anyone to join the Republican Party. It's a personal decision."
He joined the local Republicans, a party that dominates elected office here, and has spent the past eight years on the Zoning Board while coaching sports and volunteering in the community.
It annoys him when people accuse him of selling out just because he joined the Republicans, he said.
"I belong to the NAACP, the Prince Hall Masons, I mentor with a group Brother 2 Brother, teach in Atlantic City," he said. "What do you mean I sold out? I'm doing all this work in the community."
Women on both sides of the aisle
This year's election saw three women, all Democrats, attempt but fail to unseat three incumbent Republicans on the Atlantic County Board of Chosen Freeholders.
One of those GOP incumbents was also a woman, Freeholder board Vice Chairwoman Maureen Kern. She had been a Somers Point school board member and councilwoman before running for freeholder and winning in 2016. At the time, the Republican was the first woman elected to the freeholder board in years.
And in September 2016, the Atlantic County Republican Committee selected Hamilton Township Deputy Mayor Amy Gatto to finish out the term of Freeholder-at-large Will Pauls after he resigned.
After two female Democratic contenders won in 2017, the board is now made up of four women and five men.
"Women are definitely breaking the ground in both parties," said Kern. And both parties are looking for the next generation of women to step up to run, she said.
"I try to mentor younger women and show them a good representation of women in politics and as a leader," Kern said of her work with the New Day Family Success Center's South Jersey’s Girls Empowerment Camp and All In Together: Women Leading Change.
She's also active with the Atlantic County Federation of Republican Women, which meets regularly and helps raise money for candidates to run.
Her own political career evolved from volunteering to local elections to the freeholder board.
"It was almost like every seven years there were opportunities and I had the feeling I could add something to the next level," said Kern.
But she said she noticed this time when campaigning it was more challenging to keep the focus on county issues.
"The toughest thing was to be able to constantly bring it back ... to stay focused on what our responsibilities are, how we are able to affect you and help you, within what we can do as freeholders," said Kern.
Instead, people seemed to want to focus on national issues, and to be more likely to vote for local candidates based on national party preferences.
Local and county elected positions focus on bread-and-butter services, not large ideological issues, she said.
"Once elected, you are (working) for everybody," said Kern.