New Jersey Right to Life PAC has endorsed conservative Bob Patterson, the Republican challenging U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, in the state's July 7 primary.

Van Drew, who switched parties to Republican in December in his freshman year in Congress, is pro-choice but does not support late-term abortion.

"Bob Patterson is the only pro-life candidate running in the 2nd Congressional District, and we are happy to endorse him," said Marie Tasy, executive director of New Jersey Right to Life. "We are confident that Bob will always vote for pro-life legislation and against taxpayer funding of Planned Parenthood’s abortion business."

Patterson criticized Van Drew for voting this year for the Equal Rights Amendment "that will pave the way for taxpayer-funded abortions and has been opposed by the vast majority of Republicans for five decades."

"I’m honored to receive New Jersey Right to Life PAC's endorsement," Patterson said. "New Jersey Right to Life is a strong courageous voice for so many innocent lives in this state and the preeminent organization for the pro-life cause."

He called himself a lifelong pro-life conservative and said he is committed to "protecting the sanctity of human life in Congress and standing up to the liberals who refuse to stand up for the most vulnerable in our society."

Patterson is the lone Republican challenging Van Drew, but there are six Democrats vying for the right to run for the 2nd District seat in November.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

