For a while leading up to Super Tuesday, it looked like New Jersey's late primary in June might get national attention.

When there was still a crowded Democratic presidential field and a surging Bernie Sanders campaign, it seemed likely candidates would visit late states and fight for every last delegate.

"It's been kind of fun speculating and whatever, but now that's over. Biden put a pin in Bernie's balloon," said former Republican consultant Carl Golden, a senior contributing analyst at Stockton University's William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy.

Only former Vice President Joe Biden, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard are left in the race, and Biden is now the one whose campaign is surging.

Golden said some polling showed Biden has 61% support in Florida, which holds its primary March 17 and awards 219 pledged delegates proportionally.

"If that's the case, it's all over," Golden said. "Even if Sanders pulls in enough delegates to deny Biden the majority, Biden will be very, very close, and it will be virtually impossible for Biden to be denied the nomination."

New Jersey's June 2 primary, which awards 128 delegates, is held so late it has virtually no effect on the national conversation, said Atlantic County Democratic Chairman Michael Suleiman.

Suleiman wants the primary moved up to February or March, and advocated for doing so this year.

"I think we made a mistake" in failing to move the primary, said Suleiman. "New Jersey really blew it and gave up the chance to influence the election."

The state moved its primary up to February in 2008 and could have done so again, Suleiman said. But there were concerns about the cost of holding two primaries — one for president and the other in June for all the other offices, from Congress down to local candidates.

Had New Jersey had an earlier primary this year, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., might have had more of a shot with his presidential campaign, Suleiman said.

Only the Virgin Islands' primary is later, at June 7. It awards just seven delegates. Voting along with New Jersey on June 2 will be New Mexico, with 34 delegates; Washington, D.C., with 20; Montana, with 19; and South Dakota, with 16.

The National Democratic Convention is July 13 to 16 in Milwaukee. If no candidate gets a majority — at least 1,991 delegates — there could be a "brokered" convention in which delegates are released to change their votes in an attempt to come up with a clear winner.

Golden said Biden is now likely to either have a majority or be close enough that, even if he doesn't win the nomination on the first vote, when the super delegates vote on the second tally he likely will win decisively.

The idea of moving the primary earlier pops up every now and then in New Jersey, Golden said.

"There are some downsides, obviously. You end up with two primaries, one just presidential and the other for ... everything else," Golden said. You risk some people voting in the presidential primary and skipping the June primary for lesser offices, he said.

In 2008, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama were running in the Democratic primary; and Sen. John McCain, Mitt Romney, Mike Huckabee and Rudy Giuliani were running in the GOP primary.

About 1.7 million people in the state cast presidential primary ballots Feb. 5, when New Jersey joined 14 other states in an earlier "super primary." New Jersey voters backed Clinton in the Democratic primary that year and McCain in the GOP primary.

Obama ultimately prevailed for the Democrats nationally and McCain for the Republicans.

But when it came time to vote in the June New Jersey primary for all the other offices, including the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, turnout plummeted to about a third of the presidential turnout. About 529,000 votes were cast in the U.S. Senate primaries, and about 449,000 for the House of Representatives.

In 2016, when the presidential primary was held with all the other offices — including House of Representatives — about 1.4 million votes were cast at all levels.

"The argument has been made if we have it in February or March, candidates are more likely to come here to campaign," Golden said. "There is no guarantee of that."

Golden said candidates are still more likely to spend their time in bigger states like California and Texas, where there are much larger numbers of delegates at stake. California awards 415 pledged delegates, New York 274 and Texas 228. They are the three states with the largest number of delegates.

"The benefits simply are very much outweighed by the downside," Golden said, "whether it be the money, voter participation or whatever. I don’t see it gaining much traction in the future."

But Suleiman said New Jersey is more representative of the country than current earliest states such as Iowa and New Hampshire, where voters are overwhelmingly white.

"The website FiveThirtyEight reordered the primary ... based on how representative the states are (of Democratic voters), Suleiman said. "It ranked Illinois first and New Jersey second."

"It would have helped Cory this year to get the early numbers of delegates" that would have come from New Jersey and other, more diverse states, he said of Booker.

