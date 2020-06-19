Feeling confused about how to cast a vote-by-mail ballot for the July 7 primary election?
The NAACP’s Mainland Pleasantville branch has created a step-by-step video that will make it clear how to do it properly as part of its Voter Information Series, President Olivia Caldwell said.
The state was also due to come out with a public education campaign Friday as per Gov. Phil Murphy’s order.
Division of Elections spokesperson Alicia D’Alessandro told Politico New Jersey there will be a digital campaign plus radio and billboard trucks with the slogan “Vote. Sign. Seal. Return.”
Vote-by-mail applications have been sent to every registered Democrat and Republican in the state. Unaffiliated registered voters have been sent applications for mail-in ballots but must declare themselves Republican or Democrat to vote in the primary.
Atlantic County Board of Elections Chairperson Evelynn “Lynn” Caterson provides the information on the NAACP video, as she opens and explains how to process her own vote-by-mail materials.
Caterson opens the packet, which includes five pieces: a letter explaining why the recipient is getting a vote-by-mail ballot, a brochure of instructions, the ballot itself, an inner envelope to place the completed ballot in and an outer mailing envelope. The video also explains where to sign.
“I suggest you take the instructions and go through them carefully,” Caterson says.
The ballot must be filled out using a No. 2 pencil or black or blue pen, Caterson says.
“Be very careful as you fill in the ballot not to mark anything but the bubbles or balloon or oval circles you intend to mark. Any other mark on the ballot could disqualify it,” she says. “If it says vote for only one person, vote for only one person. If you vote for more than that, the ballot indicates your votes will not be counted.”
The flap on the outside of the inner envelope must NOT be detached, Caterson stresses. It must be signed and the signature must match those on record in poll books and in any requests for mail-in-ballots, Caterson says. If it doesn’t, it may be disqualified.
The mailing envelope is postage paid, so no stamps are required.
Once the packet is prepared, it can be dropped in any U.S. Postal Service mailbox, in one of five drop boxes around the county, or hand-delivered to the Board of Elections in the old courthouse in Mays Landing.
Three of those lock boxes were installed as of Thursday, county officials said. They are located at the Atlantic County Office Building, 1333 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City; Galloway Township Municipal Hall, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road; and the Hammonton Municipal Building at 100 Central Ave.
Drop boxes that will begin servicing voters by Monday will be at the Egg Harbor Township Municipal Hall, 3515 Bargaintown Road; and the Buena Vista Township Municipal Hall, 890 Harding Highway.
Every county is required to have five secure lock boxes set up for this election, per Murphy’s orders. Murphy moved the primary to July 7 from June 2 and made it a mostly vote-by-mail election to avoid spreading the novel coronavirus. Each municipality will have one polling station open July 7, but machines will be available only for those with disabilities, Murphy said. Others who show up on Election Day will have to fill out paper provisional ballots.
Any voter who allows someone else to act as a bearer and take the completed ballot to the Board of Elections must designate that person as bearer on the outer envelope before handing it over, she said.
Bearers are limited to transporting three ballots in addition to their own to the board, Caterson said.
