It could take until the middle of next week before official primary results are known in Atlantic County, election officials said Wednesday.
Atlantic County Board of Elections Chairwoman Evelynn "Lynn" Caterson said the board won't meet to open and count mail-ins and paper provisional ballots until 5 p.m. June 12 at the board offices in Mays Landing.
That is to give the superintendent of elections time to investigate all provisional ballots, plus mail-ins that have been challenged.
State law requires mail-in ballots to be accepted through the close of business 48 hours after the polls close, as long as they are postmarked by election day. So the Superintendent's Office won't be able to start investigating until Friday morning, when all of the mail-in ballots have come in.
A total of 3,690 mail-in ballots were received by the close of the primary day countywide. The board accepted 3,525, with the rest either rejected for improper filling out by voters or sent to the superintendent of elections for investigation, said Caterson.
In the county, Republican Committeemen Jim Brown and Larry Riffle held off a primary challenger in Mullica Township, in unofficial machine totals after the polls closed Tuesday night.
Brown had 231 votes, Riffle 177 and challenger William James had 146.
In Buena Vista Township, the challenger also fell short.
Incumbent Democrat Committeemen John Williams and Steve Martinelli won with 284 and 252 votes, respectively. Challenger Carlo Favretto Jr. had 117.
But in Folsom, incumbent Republican Mayor Lou "Skip" De Stefano got 91 votes, and challenger Greg Schenker got 111. That's close enough that mail-in and provisional ballots, which are yet to be added, may change the result.
And in Corbin City, write-in candidate Kris Surran got 57 votes to incumbent Council President Rose Turner's 23 and William Collins' 10.
About 60 ballots are being investigated in Atlantic City's 4th Ward after candidate Surajit "Milton" Chowdhury challenged them, saying they were sent to commercial addresses.
Provisional ballots are used when someone who has requested a mail-in ballot shows up at the polls to vote by machine; if someone at the polls challenges a voter's address or identification; or because of other anomolies.
Their in-person vote can't be counted unless they never returned the mail-in ballot, Caterson said.
Caterson also said 64 of the 640 mail-in ballots returned by unaffiliated voters contained votes in both the Republican and Democratic primaries. State law allows voters to vote in only one party's primary, thus joining that party. All had to be thrown out, she said.