Incumbent Democrats in the 1st and 2nd districts will face strong Republican challengers in the general election this fall, where experts predict expensive campaigns will be waged because of the districts’ relatively even split between the two parties.
“The Republicans have only a few places statewide in the Assembly where they think they may be able to pick up seats,” said Ben Dworkin, director of Rowan University’s Institute for Politics and Civic Engagement. “The 1st and 2nd are two of them.”
So that’s where the GOP will concentrate its resources, he said.
The 2nd District covers most of Atlantic County, while the 1st covers all of Cape May County and parts of Atlantic and Cumberland counties.
There were no primary challenges in either district, but the quiet primary was just a lull before the storm of the general election, Dworkin said.
Both districts have similar numbers of Republicans and Democrats — the 1st has slightly more in the GOP — and the 2nd is one of only two districts in the state where each party has at least one elected state legislator.
“A lot of money will be spent in these places. They will be competitive,” Dworkin said.
The entire Assembly is up for election this year, along with the 1st District Senate seat.
There is a special election in the 1st to fill the state Senate seat vacated by Democrat Jeff Van Drew when he left in January to become a U.S. congressman representing most of South Jersey.
Sen. Bob Andrzejczak and Assemblymen Bruce Land and Matt Milam will do their best to keep the Democrats in control there. The popular Van Drew had been on the top of the Democrats’ ticket there for years, so it remains to be seen whether the Democrats will be as strong without him.
They will go up against the team of Cumberland County Republican Chairman Michael Testa Jr. for Senate and Antwan McClellan and Erik Simonsen for Assembly.
And in the 2nd District, incumbent Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo, of Northfield, and John Armato, of Buena Vista Township, will face off against former Brigantine Mayor Phil Guenther and Freeholder John Risley, of Egg Harbor Township.
But the general election race isn’t likely to heat up too much until August or September, candidates and experts said.
“We are going to focus on the budget. Getting that done is paramount,” said Mazzeo. “Hopefully we will get it done by the end of the month. The millionaire’s tax is the big thing holding it up here.”
The Legislature has until July 1 to pass a budget Gov. Phil Murphy will sign to avoid a state government shutdown.
Mazzeo, an opponent of Gov. Phil Murphy’s plan to raise an extra $447 million for the state by increasing the tax on income over $1 million from 8.97% to 10.75%, said he’d rather see cuts to the budget than a tax increase.
Armato also opposes the millionaires’ tax, as do Guenther and Risley.
The two parties’ candidates part ways, however, over issues like countywide tax assessment, which is being pushed by Mazzeo.
“Assemblyman Mazzeo thinks he knows what’s best for Atlantic County,” said Guenther, even though the county freeholders and Atlantic County Mayors Association say they need more information on the cost before it is passed.
All the candidates are out meeting constituents at events, but the hard-core campaigning isn’t likely to start until September.
“Conventional wisdom tells you the general election really begins to kick in after Labor Day,” said Dworkin. “Voters don’t want to pay attention, they want to enjoy August.”
And campaigns cost so much money to run, nobody wants to start too early and run out of money, he said.
“So they wait for people to pay attention, when it’s a better use of resources,” said Dworkin.
John Froonjian, interim executive director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy, said primary elections became popular in the United States about 100 years ago, as part of a reform movement away from party bosses determining who was going to run for office.
“It was an effort to democratize the nomination process,” said Froonjian. “In areas that lean heavily to one party over another, the primary is very important.”
While the 1st and 2nd legislative districts are pretty evenly split, some municipalities within them are not. For example, Atlantic City is now so heavily Democratic that the final results of an election are often determined in the primary, he said.
Atlantic City is about 60% Democrat, 8% Republican and 32% unaffiliated, Froonjian said.
Assembly races in other districts that include a small part of Atlantic County did have primary battles.
In the 8th District, which covers Hammonton in Atlantic County and parts of Burlington and Camden counties, Republican Assemblyman Joe Howarth has lost the support of the party, said Froonjian.
“He was rumored to have been talking to Democrats about possibly changing parties,” said Froonjian, which is what the state senator in the district, Dawn Addiego, did in January.
“So now he started running on ‘Make America Great Again,’” Froonjian said, doubling down on his Republicanism.
Dworkin said that is one of the primaries he is most interested in following.
“In a completely different way than he has ever done, (Howarth) has embraced the ‘MAGA’ mantra,” said Dworkin.
In other parts of the country, candidates in Republican primaries have benefited from such a move, Dworkin said.
“Is that going to matter here, or will voters see the assemblyman as a johnny-come-lately? We don’t know if they will take it seriously or not.”