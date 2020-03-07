The more progressive arm of the Democratic Party, unhappy with party leaders deciding which candidates get the party line on ballots, is pushing to eliminate the tradition.

“Our problem with the line is it’s undemocratic — it breeds corruption and gives county bosses control. Candidates are indebted to bosses and put their demands above the needs of constituents,” said Cape May County Indivisible leader Cassandra Gatelein.

Under New Jersey’s party line system, the party’s county chairman or county committee decides who runs in the ballot’s first row under the official party slogan. Candidates included in the line get the benefit of being associated with well-known Democrats and having the party’s confidence.

The push to eliminate the party line comes after U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez and other Democratic Party leaders recently called for an “open primary” that would separate presidential candidates from state and local candidates.

While the party line would remain under the Menendez plan, it would start with U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., who is running for re-election after abandoning a bid for president.

Presidential candidates would be on different rows. Menendez said it would avoid bringing the divisiveness of presidential politics into state, county and local races.

Cape May County Indivisible, a progressive Democrat group that formed in reaction to the election of President Donald J. Trump in 2016, held an “Abolish the Line” rally Wednesday night at a Middle Township Democratic Committee candidates’ forum in Cape May Court House.

About 20 participants chanted “Hey hey, ho ho, the party line has got to go!” and handed out literature against the tradition as forum participants walked into the event.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, who in December changed parties from Democrat to Republican, was backed by all the Democratic Party bosses in 2018, Gatelein said.

“We see this as a continuation of what happened with Jeff Van Drew. We don’t want to let that happen again,” Gatelein said, referring to the fact that six of eight party chairs already have endorsed Brigid Callahan Harrison, of Longport, a professor at Montclair State University. They made their decisions before all the candidates had even announced, causing many party members and more progressive candidates to feel left out of the process.

The party line system is spelled out in state law, and state legislation would be required to change it.

Last year, Assemblyman Andrew Zwicker, D-Somerset, introduced a bill (A5205) to establish a ranked voting system for all state-level and federal elections in New Jersey, but it went nowhere and has not been reintroduced. It would allow voters to rank their choices 1 through 5, and was said to be a way to wrest power from party bosses.

Gatelein said the group has a “Democratize New Jersey” pledge that five of the 2nd Congressional District candidates have signed, which includes support for ending the county line. Ballot placement for all candidates would be determined by a random drawing.

“Brigid is the only one who hasn’t signed,” Gatelein said of Harrison, who is likely to be on the line in most or all counties in the district. She is also backed by state Senate President Steve Sweeney, Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, and many labor unions.

“We are advocating for removing the county line as an aspect of elections, so every candidate has a fair shot,” said Mico Lucide, of Mays Landing. He said he represents a new local group called Our Revolution, which is “fighting to democratize government at all levels.”

Lucide was a 2017 Green Party candidate for Assembly in Atlantic County.

He said the tradition leaves many candidates who may not have the money or influence to gain party boss support in “ballot Siberia.”

But Atlantic County Democratic Chairman Michael Suleiman said Atlantic County’s convention is a fair process for choosing which candidate to back in the June primary.

“Atlantic County has had a convention since 1975,” Suleiman said. “It’s the most open and transparent in the state, and it’s how we determine who gets the line.”

He said the people who vote in the convention are county committee members, elected officials and municipal chairs.

Cape May County does not have a convention, but its line is determined by Chairman Brendan Sciarra, who has endorsed Harrison.

Suleiman said it is likely most chairmen will go along with Menendez’s idea of splitting off presidential candidates, but he is still researching whether the presidential candidates will need to agree to it.

He said there will be a “preferential vote” taken on which presidential candidate to back at the Atlantic County Democratic Convention on Sunday.

“It’s still important to take the temperature of our members, to see where they are in the presidential race,” Suleiman said.

